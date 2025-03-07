Championship clubs recently agreed changes to the division’s financial rules that could impact Sunderland next season

Championship clubs have recently voted to amend the Profit & Sustainability Rules which govern the division, with the changes coming into effect for the 2025/26 campaign.

In short, they have opted to by and large maintain the current system, with broader discussions over an alternative to be deliberated for the following campaign. This decision mirrors that of the Premier League clubs who held similar discussions this year, who also decided to keep their current rules for another season.

It means that Sunderland can have a fair idea of where they will stand with whatever set of financial rules governs them next season, whether that be in the top tier or the second division. So what do we know about the changes and what will Sunderland's position be? Here, we take a closer look...

How do the Championship's rules work and what's changed for next season?

The Championship's profit and sustainability rules are fairly complex but in short, they limit clubs to losses of £13 million per season across a three-year period. This was tweaked slightly for this season, with a small increase in the limit to reflect inflation and significant rises in various costs. Clubs have essentially voted to keep this change in place for next season.

The rules are very similar to the Premier League, though top-tier clubs are allowed to lose around £105 million over a three-year period. It has been widely expected for some time that the Premier League would move to a cost ratio system, where clubs are permitted to spend a certain percentage of their turnover. This would bring the top tier into line with European competitions and the Championship is likely to follow suit if and when this eventually happens - but it won't be for next season.

This is exactly how the Championship rules have changed for next season....

RULE ONE: The loss limit for clubs will now work out at around £41.5million over three years. This continues a change introduced this season, which technically raised the previous limit from £39million. This adjustment was initially made to account for inflation and the rising cost of living, and it will now be extended for the next cycle. EFL sources have confirmed to The Echo that though losses over £39million are forbidden and the main loss limit threshold hasn’t increased, the cost of living and inflation has. This season, £2.5million on top of the initial £39million was permitted. From next season and beyond, £3.5million will be allowed as well as the original £39million, thus allowing clubs like Sunderland more wriggle room.

RULE TWO: All Championship clubs will now be required to submit a profit and sustainability calculation at the end of the second year of a three-year cycle. Previously, this was only mandatory for clubs under scrutiny by the EFL. Starting next season, all 24 Championship clubs will need to comply with this requirement.

RULE THREE: There will be a change in how add-backs, such as investments in youth development and women's teams, are audited in the P&S calculations. While certain expenses like running an academy and managing women’s teams have not been factored into PSR calculations in the past, the new tweak aims to clarify how these costs are audited and included.

So what's Sunderland's position likely to be next season?

In short, pretty strong. It's impossible to make a definitive judgement as accounts are only released one year on.

Sunderland's accounts for last season will be released publicly at some stage over the next couple of months, while the accounts for this season won't be available until this time next year. From looking at their last two available sets of accounts, though, we can surmise that they are unlikely to be pushing the top limit.

In the 2021/22 season, which finished with Sunderland winning promotion from League One at Wembley, the Black Cats posted a loss of £5.1 million. The most recent set of publicly available accounts, which covered the club's first season back in the Championship, revealed that the club had made a loss of around £9 million.

In the last two seasons the club's costs have grown significantly and particularly when it comes to player wages, with a number of new contracts awarded to reflect the team's progress and interest from the top tier. However, those rises should to a significant extent be offset by a massive rise in revenue from player sales. The accounts for the 2023/24 campaign will include the sale of Ross Stewart of Southampton, which occurred just outside the period covered in the last set of accounts publicly released. And the accounts for this season will of course cover the sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town. Significant sums have been spent on incomings across the period, but the sales of Stewart and Clarke are expected to yield the club in the region of £25 million. The new Sky Sports TV deal also came into force this season, which will offer a modest boost to Sunderland's revenue streams.

In short, there should be scope to invest in the squad this summer regardless of which division the club should find themselves in and that's even before we consider the distinct possibility of a bumper player sale or two.

So - is this good news for Sunderland?

Broadly speaking, it's pretty positive news for Sunderland. As we've outlined above, they will have fairly significant room to invest this summer and probably more than most of their Championship rivals who have consistently racked up bigger losses. That's if Sunderland are still a Championship team this summer, of course.

In truth, their financial position will probably be similar to this season. As a Championship club they will be strongly placed to compete in the transfer market with most of the teams around them, though those who are relegated from the Premier League will most likely enjoy a significant advantage as a result of the parachute payment system.

The Premier League would represent a huge step up and a daunting challenge, but the room to invest in the squad would be there.

