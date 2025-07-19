Sunderland and Leeds suffer transfer blow while Kristjaan Speakman sees £17m Lucumí bid rejected

Sunderland’s search for defensive reinforcements is intensifying, with two high-profile centre-back targets dominating the latest transfer developments – though one appears to be slipping away.

Carlos leaning toward Burnley despite Sunderland loan offer

Fenerbahçe defender Diego Carlos has been offered to Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley on a loan deal with an option to buy, according to Turkish outlet Sabah. But while all three Premier League clubs are said to have made similar proposals, it is Burnley who now appear to be in pole position.

Carlos, 32, is reportedly keen on a move to Turf Moor and is expected to reject the other two options. The experienced Brazilian joined Fenerbahçe from Aston Villa last season but has struggled badly with injuries, managing just 188 minutes of football under Jose Mourinho and missing 15 games in the process.

Fenerbahçe are now actively seeking to move the defender on, believing his injury issues are unlikely to improve. Sunderland’s interest was tentative and appears to have cooled as Carlos now favours a move to Scott Parker’s Burnley, who have already signed Kyle Walker this summer.

Sunderland pushing ahead in race for Jhon Lucumí

While one door appears to be closing, another may be opening. Sunderland are now reportedly pressing hard in their pursuit of Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí.

According to Corriere di Bologna, Sunderland have already had a bid turned down for the Colombian international, but are preparing an improved offer north of €20million (around £17million). Bologna are understood to be holding out for closer to €25million (approximately £21.1million), particularly as Lucumí remains under contract until 2027 and has drawn interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

While Bournemouth and AS Roma have tracked the 25-year-old in the past, they are not currently mentioned as active contenders. That potentially puts Sunderland in the lead – although one stumbling block could be Lucumí’s desire to play European football. With Sunderland returning to the Premier League, but not competing in continental competition, they may need to persuade the player with their long-term vision.

Lucumí is seen as a progressive, athletic central defender who would offer strong recovery pace, composure in possession, and ball-playing quality – all traits that suit Régis Le Bris’ system. His arrival would significantly bolster a backline that has already seen injuries to Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Leo Hjelde and Dennis Cirkin during pre-season.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said recently?

Speakman has said that Sunderland are still looking to add ‘several’ new signings to their squad despite a rapid start to the transfer window.

Speakman spoke to Sky Sports recently before the Black Cats announced their sixth signing of the summer so far, with Simon Adingra joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £18.5million fee. The club’s sporting director confirmed that the club were nevertheless far from done as they look to build a squad capable of surviving and thriving in the Premier League.

“We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch," Speakman said. "I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

