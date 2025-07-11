Jeremie Boga has been linked with Sunderland and Leeds United.

Sunderland and Leeds United could be set for yet another transfer battle this summer, with both clubs taking an interest in OGC Nice winger Jeremie Boga, according to reports.

The two newly-promoted sides have gone toe-to-toe for a number of targets already this window, with the Black Cats snapping up the likes of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki despite competition from Elland Road.

And the next player who could find himself at the centre of a proverbial tug-of-war, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, is Boga.

What has been said about Sunderland and Leeds United’s reported transfer interest in Jeremie Boga?

As per the continental title, Boga could be destined for an exit from Nice this summer, with the French outfit having completed a deal to sign Isak Jansson from Rapid Vienna. As such Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to have taken an interest in the 28-year-old, with Takvim claiming that a bid of around £7.8 million has been tabled, comprised of an initial loan with an option-to-buy clause attached.

Whether that will be enough to tempt Nice into an agreement remains to be seen, especially since the Ligue 1 club are said to value their asset at around £10.4 million, but at the very least, it is suggested that Trabzonspor could face competition from England in the form of Sunderland and Leeds.

For his part, Boga predominantly operates on the left flank, but is capable of playing in an advanced central midfield berth too. Having started his career in Chelsea’s youth set-up, the Ivory Coast international also spent time with Birmingham City before embarking on a series of European stints with the likes of Sassuolo, Atalanta, and most recently, Nice.

What has Florent Ghisolfi said about Sunderland’s transfer strategy?

Addressing Sunderland’s recruitment plans during an interview with L’Equipe, Black Cats Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi said: “Our ambition is to become an important club within the Premier League again and to regain a status that reflects our history.

“There is no talk of just surviving. This is a club with the fanbase, infrastructure and ambition to grow quickly into something bigger. Eight years away from the elite does not change the fact that Sunderland is a Premier League club by definition.”

He added: “We want to continue bringing in top-level players who will fully embrace the Sunderland experience,” he said. “We work with conviction. We don't look back, we look ahead... a future that will be written, no matter what, in part.”

