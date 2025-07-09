Diarra and Sadiki await clearance to join training, with Talbi transfer announcement expected later today

New Sunderland signings Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki are yet to join full first-team training as they continue to wait for UK work permits to be finalised.

The pair are currently based at the Academy of Light and have begun settling into their new surroundings, but cannot take part in group sessions until their paperwork is approved by the Home Office.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, reporting live from Sunderland’s training base on Tuesday, confirmed the news and revealed that both players are working on individual fitness programmes while the club waits for clearance. The situation is not considered unusual and Sunderland remain confident that both Diarra and Sadiki will be fully involved in pre-season shortly.

Diarra joined from Strasbourg in a club-record deal worth up to £30million, while Sadiki arrived from Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium for around £19.5million, with the Black Cats moving early to strengthen their Premier League squad ahead of the new season.

Downie also revealed that Sunderland are expected to announce the signing of Chemsdine Talbi, a 20-year-old Belgian winger currently playing for Club Brugge. Talbi has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe and is believed to have agreed terms with the Black Cats as part of their summer rebuild.

Meanwhile, Mozambican left-back Reinildo, who also joined on a free transfer earlier this summer, is still on holiday following Club World Cup duties with Atlético Madrid and is due to link up with the squad in the coming days. Sunderland are currently preparing for a pre-season training camp in Portugal, and the hope remains that all three new arrivals – Diarra, Sadiki and Talbi – will be cleared and available to travel as part of Régis Le Bris’ squad.

Sunderland announce triple coaching addition

Sunderland have announced several additions to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Luciano Vulcano joins the club as Assistant Head Coach, subject to international clearance. The experienced coach has previously worked at AC Milan and more recently served as Assistant Manager at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He will be joined by Assistant Coach Isidre Ramón Madir, also subject to international clearance, and new Goalkeeping Coach Neil Cutler.

Madir will lead on opposition analysis and brings a wealth of experience from top clubs across Europe, including spells with Barcelona, Valencia, OGC Nice, and Paris Saint-Germain. He has also worked with the Spain and Iraq national teams.

Cutler, meanwhile, takes charge of Sunderland’s goalkeeping department. A respected figure in the English game, he has held coaching positions at West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and will be responsible for the development of the club’s senior goalkeepers.

Alessandro Barcherini, who stepped into the role of Interim Assistant Coach last season, has now been confirmed in the position permanently. Previously Head of Goalkeeping, he will now focus on the team’s defensive structure and individual development plans. Michael Proctor and Pedro Ribeiro will continue in their existing roles as Assistant Coaches as part of the expanded first-team setup under Le Bris.