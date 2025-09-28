Sunderland and Leeds United both experienced hectic summer transfer windows as they prepared to return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excitement and momentum caused by Sunderland’s ambitious summer transfer window spending has spilled over into the Premier League season.

The Black Cats wasted little time basking in the glory of their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United as they broke their transfer record within days by landing a £20 million permanent deal for loan signing Enzo Le Fee. That high was surpassed within a week as around £30 million was paid out for Strasbourg’s highly-rated midfielder Habib Diarra - but perhaps the most eye-catching deal came when Sunderland agreed to sign former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incomings increased with regularity as the summer transfer window continued and deadline day brought a final push Ajax duo Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore and RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida all arrived at the Stadium of Light.

By the time the 7pm deadline had been passed, Sunderland’s spend had made 15 new additions at a report spend of over £160 million, which was the ninth highest spend in the Premier League. The new signings have settled in well and the Black Cats were sat in the top four of the table ahead of Sunday’s fixtures after they claimed a narrow win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

But how does their expenditure ranking compare to their current league position? We take a look with the help of figures from the experts at TransferMarkt.

Premier League summer transfer spending compared to current league positions

Pic by Chris Fryatt | Pic by Chris Fryatt

1. Crystal Palace - Transfer spend: €55.30m - Expenditure rank: 18th - League position: 2nd - Difference: +16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Fulham - Transfer spend: €44.50m - Expenditure rank: 19th - League position: 9th - Difference: +10

3. AFC Bournemouth - Transfer spend: €1138.10m - Expenditure rank: 12th - League position: 5th - Difference: +7

4. Brighton - Transfer spend: €80.00m - Expenditure rank: 17th - League position: 10th - Difference: +7

5. Sunderland - Transfer spend: €187.90m - Expenditure rank: 9th - League position: 5th - Difference: +5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Tottenham Hotspur - Transfer spend: €210.60m - Expenditure rank: 7th - League position: 3rd - Difference: +4

7. Leeds United - Transfer spend: €113.70m - Expenditure rank: 15th - League position: 11th - Difference: +4

8. Brentford - Transfer spend: €98.70m - Expenditure rank: 16th - League position: 13th - Difference: +3

9. Manchester City - Transfer spend: €206.90m - Expenditure rank: 8th - League position: 6th - Difference: +2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Aston Villa - Transfer spend: €30.50m - Expenditure rank: 20th - League position: 18th - Difference: +2

11. Everton - Transfer spend: €129.75m - Expenditure rank: 13th - League position: 12th - Difference: +1

12. Liverpool - Transfer spend: €482.90m - Expenditure rank: 1st - League position: 1st - Difference: 0

13. Burnley - Transfer spend: €128.65m - Expenditure rank: 14th - League position: 17th - Difference: -3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. Arsenal - Transfer spend: €293.50m - Expenditure rank: 3rd - League position: 7th - Difference: -4

15. Chelsea - Transfer spend: €339.15m - Expenditure rank: 2nd - League position: 8th - Difference: -6

16. Manchester United - Transfer spend: €250.70m - Expenditure rank: 5th - League position: 14th - Difference: -9

17. West Ham United - Transfer spend: €143.80m - Expenditure rank: 10th - League position: 19th - Difference: -9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18. Wolves - Transfer spend: €140.00m - Expenditure rank: 11th - League position: 20th - Difference: -9

19. Nottingham Forest - Transfer spend: €236.90m - Expenditure rank: 6th - League position: 16th - Difference: -10

20. Newcastle - Transfer spend: €278.85m - Expenditure rank: 4th - League position: 15th - Difference: -11