West Ham United have become the second team to change managers in the Premier League this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham United have become the second Premier League club to change managers this season, confirming the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno took training on Saturday, just hours after the club confirmed the departure of Graham Potter. Potter had overseen a challenging start to the season, which began with the 3-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The move could have significant implications for the Premier League relegation battle, with the Hammers currently second bottom with just three points from five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno will take charge of his first game when West Ham United face Everton on Monday night.

“I am very pleased to be here and very proud to be representing West Ham United,” Nuno said.

“My objective is to work hard to get the very best from the team and ensure that we are as competitive as we possibly can be. The work has already started and I am looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.”

A statement from West Ham United said: “West Ham United is delighted to announce the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as the Club’s new men’s Head Coach. Nuno has signed a three-year contract with the Hammers and will take charge of his first match on Monday evening when we travel to Everton in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He arrives at London Stadium having put together a hugely impressive coaching career, most recently leading Nottingham Forest to European qualification via a seventh-place Premier League finish and the FA Cup semi-finals last season. A multiple league title and cup winner as a player with FC Porto and coach with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, the 51-year-old is among the most highly respected coaches in the modern game.

“Nuno brings his outstanding coaching ability, tactical acumen and leadership qualities to West Ham United and is looking forward to getting down to work in east London.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Graham Potter releases statement following West Ham United departure

Potter had released a statement shortly before Nuno’s arrival was announced, via the League Manager’s Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: “I am incredibly disappointed to be leaving West Ham United Football Club, particularly without being able to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of our journey in East London. I do however fully acknowledge that the results have just not been good enough up to now.Firstly, thank you to the board for offering me the opportunity to manage the team during the past 8 months. It was an honour and a privilege to manage such a historic club, which holds such strong values for footballing traditions and passion for the game.I'd like to thank all the staff at the club who made me feel so welcome, the playing squad and their continued efforts during my time - and lastly the fans, who have been so supportive during what has been a difficult journey at times. I wish the club nothing but the best of luck for the future. Thank you and goodbye for now.”

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the live updates from the City Ground as Sunderland take on Nottingham Forest