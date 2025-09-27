Live team news and score updates from Nottingham Forest v Sunderland at the City Ground
Sunderland face another tough test of their Premier League credentials when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.
We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout, from the team news all the way through to the post-match reaction.
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland LIVE updates
Pre-match thoughts from Enzo
Nottingham Forest team named
A big shock as Nicolas Dominguez returns to the starting XI - he was expected to still be absent with injury
BREAKING: Sunderland XI named
Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg; Le Fee, Talbi, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Geertruida, O'Nien, Ballard, Neil, Mayenda, Brobbey, Traore, Adingra
The Nottingham Forest team news
The hosts are in pretty good order fitness wise, though the manager has confirmed he'll be without a couple of players:
Murillo is still kind of not where we want him to be.
He is still not totally comfortable. He is still doing his individual training, and we hoped it would progress a little quicker. Obviously it was a pretty severe knock on his thigh, and the understanding was the healing process has been slower than what we thought. He just doesn’t feel comfortable, so we have to be patient with him.
We have sent Douglas Luiz for a scan on his hamstring, he won’t be available for this weekend. We just have got to be really careful how we use him at the early parts of the year
Ola Aina and Nicolas Dominguez are longer-term absentees.
The big decision for RLB
The big call for RLB is whether he makes a straight swap to bring Arthur Masuaku in for Reinildo, or whether he uses the opportunity to reshuffle and bring Dan Ballard back.
All eyes on the team sheets a little bit later...
The Sunderland team news
Sunderland have been handed a timely boost this week given Reinildo’s suspension with Luke O’Nien now ready to return.
Here’s what RLB had to say earlier this week:
“Yeah, Luke is now connected with the the squad fully, so he's an option now,” Le Bris said.
“Lucha [Geertruida] as well has played centre back, right back, left back, so he's an option. We have Arthur as well, so I think for the back line, we have different options.
“I think when we built the the squad with the recruitment structure, the sporting direction, we thought about different options and I think we have a player to cover this position [Arthur] and we have versatility as well to to create other options depending on the scenario, the opponent, the dynamic of the squad and so on.”
