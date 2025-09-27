Murillo is still kind of not where we want him to be.

He is still not totally comfortable. He is still doing his individual training, and we hoped it would progress a little quicker. Obviously it was a pretty severe knock on his thigh, and the understanding was the healing process has been slower than what we thought. He just doesn’t feel comfortable, so we have to be patient with him.

We have sent Douglas Luiz for a scan on his hamstring, he won’t be available for this weekend. We just have got to be really careful how we use him at the early parts of the year