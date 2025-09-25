Submitted

North East athletes swapped stadiums for scare mazes during a visit to the region’s horror attraction, Psycho Path.

Players from Sunderland AFC’s first team, including captain Granit Xhaka, Chris Rigg, Wilson Isidor, and Trai Hume, have shown their mettle by taking part in Psycho Path, the Halloween-themed event at Lintz Hall Farm in Burnopfield.

The visit, which has become something of a tradition for the team (although this was their first time back since the club’s return to the Premier League), saw the players take part in several of the attraction’s scare mazes and also tried out Psychotorium—a new feature for this year.

The £150,000 attraction is themed as a mix between an American-style prison and psychiatric hospital, and uses high-end sound and visual effects to immerse visitors in the experience. Sunderland players wore orange jumpsuits as part of the activity.

Newcastle Red Bulls – formerly the Falcons – also attended the same evening, with members of the team taking on the full range of mazes alongside the Sunderland squad.

Christiano Crawford, co-director and creator of Psycho Path, said: “It was a genuine honour for us to welcome two amazing teams to the event. For these huge clubs and their players to take time out to come and spend the evening with us was amazing for everyone involved in Psycho Path.

“We are delighted they had a great time and fully embraced the experience in the spirit of true sportsmanship – determined to take on everything we threw at them. “We are very proud to be associated with such talent and are very grateful that they continue to not only represent the region but also support local events.”

Psycho Path, now open every Friday and Saturday until 1 November, has introduced a number of changes for this year’s run. New features include Psychotorium and updates to several returning mazes.

I Scream, the clown-themed maze, has been reversed, while Vandalised, introduced last year, has been extended. Other mazes, such as Thunderdome, The Hunt, and Cutthroat Island, have also been updated.

The scare park also includes food stalls, fairground rides, bars, and live entertainment throughout its opening nights. Tickets are available via www.psycho-path.co.uk.