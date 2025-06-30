Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United will hope to establish themselves in the Premier League during the new season.

The recent flurry of transfer activity has raised excitement over Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Last month’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United brought an end to the Black Cats eight-year absence from the top flight and ensured the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool will be heading to Wearside once against next season.

Of course, supporters are realistic that sizeable challenges lie in wait as Regis Le Bris and his players take on some of the biggest clubs in world football - but there is also belief that Sunderland can buck the recent trend of newly promoted clubs suffering an immediate return to the Championship after they made a number of ambitious moves in the transfer market.

French midfielder Enzo Le Fee has already completed a permanent move to the Stadium of Light after enjoying successful loan spell with the Black Cats during the second half of last season. Atletico Madrid wing-back Reinildo Mandava is also set to join Sunderland on a free transfer and a club record deal for Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra is creeping ever closer to completion.

But what are Sunderland’s chances of remaining in the top flight? We take a look at the latest Premier League relegation odds with the help of odds provided by Betfair.

The latest Premier League relegation odds

Getty Images

300/1 - Liverpool, Arsenal 150/1 - Newcastle United, Aston Villa 100/1 - Chelsea 40/1 - Tottenham Hotspur 20/1 - Manchester United 18/1 - Brighton and Hove Albion 16/1 - Manchester City 17/2 - Nottingham Forest, Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth 15/2 - Crystal Palace 6/1 - West Ham United 10/3 - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3/1 - Brentford Evens - Leeds United 4/11 - Burnley 2/9 - Sunderland

What has Regis Le Bris said about the challenges Sunderland will face in the Premier League?

Time served: 11 months. | Getty Images

Speaking in an interview in Italy earlier this month, Le Bris said: "I am not scared, I remain convinced that it must be a collective effort: we want to build a strong team, a strong staff, a strong structure. Maintaining our values, I think, is what will allow us to be successful. In the Premier League, many newly promoted teams are relegated in their first year. It will be difficult, but it is a great challenge and we are optimistic precisely because we know we have a solid club behind us and, above all, extraordinary fans who will support us.

"After four years in League One and four in the Championship, we needed this new impetus: the Premier League gives us new oxygen. We will work hard to be competitive. Opta gave us less than a 5% chance of finishing in the top six and a 25% chance of being relegated back to League One [last season]. We managed to overturn the predictions with the work on the pitch and with the strength of an extraordinary group, which used the common energy to obtain great results."