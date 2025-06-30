Our verdict on the moves we expect Sunderland to make as the Black Cats gear up for their Premier League return

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a prediction piece for a little bit of fun– not every detail is set in stone, but based on current talks, internal discussions and the market landscape, here’s how we expect Sunderland’s summer to unfold.

Goalkeepers – how it could play out

We anticipate Anthony Patterson will remain first choice, but with added competition. Marcin Bulka remains a target, though interest from Saudi club Neom means Sunderland may need to pivot quickly if the Pole opts for a more lucrative deal abroad. Either way, a new No.1 to push Patterson feels inevitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Bishop and Blondy Nna Noukeu could both move on. Simon Moore may stick around as third choice, offering experience behind the younger keepers. Loans are likely for Matty Young and Adam Richardson, while Dan Cameron could also depart later in the window to aid his development.

Defence – who’s staying, who could go

The core defensive group of Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin (who could sign a new deal) and Aji Alese are all expected to remain. Reinildo Mandava’s imminent arrival adds valuable top-level experience on the left, all but ending interest in Harry Toffolo.

Joe Anderson is likely to be sold permanently, while Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde and Zak Johnson are strong candidates for loan exits. Sunderland want another centre-back – and Charlie Cresswell, or someone of a similar profile, looks a far more realistic target than the £30million-rated Joe Gomez, who has injury baggage and a significant fee attached. Niall Huggins may remain for now as he continues his rehabilitation, though a loan later in the window could be an option. Timothée Pembélé also seems a likely candidate to depart.

Midfield – the new engine room taking shape

Habib Diarra’s £30million move is all but sealed, and we predict he’ll form part of the new-look midfield alongside Dan Neil, who could also sign fresh terms, and Enzo Le Fée. There is also a strong possibility that we will see more signings in midfield during the window, though it appears to have gone quiet regarding Jordan Henderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Rigg will remain and play a key role. Jay Matete and Pierre Ekwah are expected to be sold, while Milan Aleksic will leave on loan. Nectar Triantis may follow suit, though it remains unclear if that will be a loan or a permanent exit. Alan Browne brings experience, but could see minutes limited in the Premier League. Should further additions arrive in midfield, the former Preston man may also be allowed to leave. Harrison Jones is another name being considered for a development loan.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Attackers and wingers – what we expect next

Patrick Roberts is expected to stay and contribute. Sunderland are likely to move on Ian Poveda, Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba as they trim the wide options. The club’s French links make Armand Laurienté the most realistic incoming in this area – a £17million addition who can play as a winger or a forward. He currently looks more probable than Vladyslav Vanat as things stand.

Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor and Romaine Mundle are all expected to stay and compete for game time. Luís Semedo and Nazariy Rusyn are likely to be sold. Ahmed Abdullahi and Trey Ogunuyi remain long-term projects and will either feature for the U21s or head out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect one or more forward(s) to arrive. A loan deal with a £12million obligation for Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia is currently being explored. If that move stalls, Sunderland are likely to pursue a striker of a similar profile and age. Somebody like Jamie Vardy currently feels unlikely as things stand, but many of the deals are subject to change as the whims of the market shift.

Final word – and why we expect this kind of window

This summer is all about balance. Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wants a squad that can not only survive in the Premier League but grow in value. New sporting director Florent Ghisolfi specialises in identifying high-upside talent and pairing it with select experienced heads. That’s exactly the model Sunderland seem to be following.

Diarra, Le Fée, Laurienté and Garcia offer star potential and long-term value. Reinildo brings stability and leadership. Bulka – or a keeper of similar calibre – would complete the spine. Put all of that together, plus a long list of outgoings, and this could be a summer of up to 15 departures and 10 new signings. By the time August arrives, Sunderland could have a far leaner, more talented squad – and most importantly, a clear plan to take the top-flight challenge head-on.