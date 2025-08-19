The Stadium of Light has experienced some memorable atmospheres over the last three decades - but few can compare to what was witnessed as Sunderland marked their return to the Premier League with an impressive win against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Black Cats home was rocked to its foundations as goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor helped Regis Le Bris’ side make a big impression in Sunderland’s first top flight fixture since 2017. Several media outlets and pundits praised the impact the Wearside faithful made on the men in red and white as a sold out Stadium of Light celebrated a fine win.

With over 46,000 supporters taking in a momentous occasion, we take a lot at how Saturday’s attendance compared with the average attendance of Premier League clubs last season?