Parma are advancing in their bid to sign Sunderland-born Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland-born Gio Reyna is edging closer to a move to Serie A side Parma, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider reported on Monday night that negotiations between Parma and Borussia Dortmund are advancing, with an agreement “getting closer” as the Italian club pushes to seal the deal quickly. Romano tweeted: “Understand Parma are now advancing on Gio Reyna deal from Borussia Dortmund! Agreement getting closer as Parma board want Gio Reyna to join ASAP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reyna, the son of former Sunderland midfielder Claudio, has already agreed personal terms with Parma. Dortmund are open to his departure as they reshape their squad following a mixed campaign in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old spent part of the 2023-24 season at Nottingham Forest, making nine Premier League appearances, before returning to Dortmund last campaign, where he played 25 times in all competitions – 15 of those in the Bundesliga. Despite his talent, Reyna has endured a stop-start few years, with injuries and inconsistency limiting his impact in Germany.

A move to Italy offers the chance for a reset. Parma, promoted back to Serie A last season, are looking to strengthen their attacking options and see Reyna as a key addition ahead of the new campaign. Born in the North East during Claudio’s time at the Stadium of Light in the early 2000s, the midfielder has since become one of the USA’s brightest young talents, earning 32 senior caps to date. Reyna may find opportunities at Dortmund hard to come by after the arrival of Jobe Bellingham.

Who is Gio Reyna?

Giovanni Reyna is the son of Claudio Reyna, the former Sunderland, Rangers and Manchester City midfielder, and Danielle Reyna, herself a former United States women’s international. Born in Sunderland in 2002, Gio moved to the United States aged five and joined the New York City FC academy in 2015 before making the leap to Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his professional debut at 17 and became the youngest goalscorer in DFB-Pokal history during the 2019–20 season. In total, he’s made 105 appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals, with additional experience in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Internationally, Reyna has been capped 32 times by the United States, scoring eight goals, and was named the U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year in 2020. He was part of the USMNT squad that won the CONCACAF Nations League in 2021, 2023 and 2024, and was voted Player of the Tournament earlier this year. Reyna is known for his technical quality, versatility across attacking midfield roles, and creative vision – traits that Parma will be hoping to harness as they aim to cement their Serie A status.

Your next Sunderland read: Wilson Isidor delivers honest verdict on Sunderland bench role and speaks out on Régis Le Bris’ decision