Sunderland, Leeds United, Norwich City and Sheff Utd stars named in stats experts top 20 Championship players

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT

A number of Sunderland players have caught the eyes of the stats experts during the first half of the Championship season.

Sunderland will hope to carry the momentum from their impressive win against promotion rivals Sheffield United into Sunday’s home clash with struggling Portsmouth.

After suffering an agonising late defeat at Stoke City in their final game of 2024, the Black Cats bounced back in some style as goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor helped them claim a 2-1 home win against the Blades on New Years Day.

Regis Le Bris and his players will hope to build on that win when they make a quickfire return to the Stadium of Light to face a Pompey side that are sat just one point and one place above the Championship relegation zone despite easing to a 4-0 home win against Swansea City earlier this week.

The Black Cats remain firmly in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League after several of their players have caught the eye over the first half of the campaign - and that has captured the attention of the stats experts at WhoScored, who have named a number of Sunderland players in their top 20 Championship players of the season so far.

1. Torbjorn Heggem - West Bromwich Albion

WhoScored average rating: 7.05 | Getty Images

2. Chris Mepham - Sunderland

WhoScored average rating: 7.05 | Getty Images

3. Romain Esse - Millwall

WhoScored average rating: 7.06 | Getty Images

4. Mattie Pollock - Watford

WhoScored average rating: 7.06 | Getty Images

