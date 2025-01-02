Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has claimed that teammate Eliezer Mayenda “answered all the critics” with his superb display in the Black Cats’ 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The young forward opened the scoring for Regis Le Bris’ men at the Stadium of Light, capitalising on an error from Blades defender Jack Robinson before streaking away beyond the last man before coolly slotting a finish past goalkeeper Michael Cooper. Mayenda’s strike comes in the wake of a pair of high profile misses against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively, with Sunderland subsequently dropping points in both of those contests.

But there would be no such complacency this time around, and the Spaniard would go on to follow up his first half effort with an assist for fellow attacker Wilson Isidor, who restored the Black Cats’ lead after a Luke O’Nien own goal had pegged them back minutes prior.

And speaking after the final whistle, Mepham was quick to praise Mayenda for the manner in which he bounced back from a testing festive period. In an interview with Sky Sports, when asked about Sunderland’s constant threat on the counter-attack, he said: “I think that's us when we're at our best. You know, we know teams will be wearing that the other way.

“So, yeah, we're showing time and time again this year that on the counter-attack, we're very dangerous. People like Eli and Wilson up top - it's a real, real pace and a real threat. It was pleasing to see Eli take his goal well today. He's answered all the critics that he might have had going into this game.”

Mayenda himself also addressed his first goal since August, adding: “It's an amazing feeling. The New Year, at home, so it's special, and I'm just very happy to win today. It's a big victory today, and I'm just, I'm just very happy - just very happy, yeah. It was just maybe me a little bit lucky. Like, I keep pressing and I want the right moment to press. And after that, it's just lucky. It's a good goal, good goal.”

A win over the Blades moves Sunderland to within two points of the automatic promotion places at the top end of the Championship table, and Mepham also expressed his belief that the hard-fought victory was just reward for the Black Cats following a patchy run of form over Christmas.

The centre-back added: “It's a massive shift, you know. Especially the way the last couple of weeks have gone for us - we've had some tough results. And yeah, it was a massive test for us, a lot of character needed. We had to dig deep at times, which we knew we would. In the end, you know, we've had games where we’ve played well and we haven’t got the results, so it’s nice to not play so well and still get the three points.”