Sunderland have confirmed a surprise departure from Régis Le Bris’s backroom team

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of assistant head coach Pedro Ribeiro.

Ribeiro was appointed to Régis Le Bris’s backroom staff in October of last year after an extensive interview process, with Le Bris impressed by his expertise in defensive structure and organisation in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ribeiro took on a more prominent role following the departure of Mike Dodds for Wycombe Wanderers, and was a key member of the backroom team as Sunderland won promotion back to the Premier League through the play-offs.

The Portuguese coach has been involved with Sunderland’s pre-season preparations but he has departed the club less than a year on from his arrival following an extensive reorganisation of the backroom staff at the club. Kristjaan Speakman says the decision is a mutual one following those new arrivals.

“Following the recent restructure within our coaching team, we have been in regular dialogue with Pedro and agreed to mutually part ways,” Speakman said.

“We thank him for his contribution to the Club and for the role he played in our promotion-winning campaign. Everyone at the Academy of Light wishes him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports from Portugal earlier this week suggested that Ribeiro will likely pursue a head coach role there, having taken charge of a number of clubs such as Belenenses and Penafiel.

Sunderland’s new backroom team

Following the departure of Dodds, Sunderland moved earlier this summer to recruit Luciano Vulcano as assistant head coach. A long-term colleague of experienced Italian head coach Stefano Piolo, Vulcano has worked at some of Europe’s biggest clubs including both Milan sides.

Sunderland also appointed Isidre Ramón Madir, formerly of Barcelona and PSG, as assistant coach with an emphasis on analysis and opposition analysis. The arrival of experienced top-flight goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler sees Alessandro Barcherini take on new responsibilities with the team, with a focus on individual development. Michael Proctor remains as assistant coach.