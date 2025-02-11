Sunderland’s academy continues to produce talented players with Finn Geragusian the name on everybody’s lips

Sunderland under-21 boss Graeme Murty joked the club will keep Finn Geragusian “under wraps” after the 17-year-old impressed for the club’s academy sides last week.

The striker enjoyed a stellar seven days at the beginning of the month, netting four times in six days for Sunderland’s youth sides. Geragusian netted twice against Wolves on Monday in the Premier League Cup and then scored again against the same opposition on Friday in the Premier League 2.

The youngster then dropped down to the under-18s on Saturday, the day after the 21s league clash against Wolves, to play Leeds United at the Academy of Light, scoring another two during a 3-0 win for the Black Cats in the Premier League North, capping a superb week for the prospect.

“What we tend to try and do is keep them under wraps, keep them away from all of the distractions. All we want to do is make sure that their understanding of their growth and their development is dependent upon what they do, not certain things that they hear.

“We try to stagger their challenges at the right time for them. I think we're quite good at it. I think our development pathway is a real thing that we try to nurture all of the time. We want to make it really clear to the young players, if you're doing particularly well and you're the next man up, you're going to play.

“Be that a 15 playing for the 16s, a 13 playing up in the 15s, an 18 playing for the 21s.Whatever it is, if you're going to be that next person up and you're required to play, we will put you in. What you do is up to you. You have to say to him, he's kind of grasped it with both hands. Good for him. Nice to get the plaudits. Still a long way to go.”

What has Finn Geragusian said recently?

"I can't explain how pleased I am to start and score twice," he said after scoring a brace against Wolves on Monday. "It was a tough test against a strong Wolves side but I enjoyed the challenge. "With both goals, I just had to put myself in the right position. The assists from Ben (Middlemas) and Jaydon (Jones) were perfect and I had to do the rest."

The six-foot-four striker signed a scholarship deal with Sunderland recently and has gained international recognition with Armenia under-19s."I am really pleased with my progress over the last couple of years,” he continued. "It was a no-brainer to continue my journey here. I have to thank the coaches for the trust they put in me. I know there's a long way to go but I will continue to work hard to keep earning these opportunities."

Sunderland under-21s return to action against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday evening at Hetton.