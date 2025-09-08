Jermain Defoe has been shortlisted for a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been shortlisted for a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame - and supporters can vote to help him get there.

The popular marksman arrived on Wearside in the January of 2015, and would go on to score 37 goals in a little under a century of appearances in red and white before leaving to sign for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the Black Cats’ relegation two years later.

Defoe would return once more for a brief stint in 2022, but hung up his boots for good just a couple of months later having failed to find the back of the net in seven outings. Nevertheless, he remains fondly revered in the North East, and in terms of his Premier League career more broadly, also enjoyed fruitful spells with the likes of West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Portsmouth.

What have the Premier League said about ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe?

In a profile explaining their decision to include Defoe on their 15-man shortlist for this year’s Hall of Fame, the Premier League said: “Seven clubs. Six hundred and twenty four appearances. Two hundred and twenty seven goals. Wherever he went, one thing was always true - Jermain Defoe scored. Always.

“It was that way from the very beginning. He turned professional with West Ham United and scored on his first-team debut; scored in 10 consecutive games during a loan spell with AFC Bournemouth; and scored on his debut with Spurs after a January 2024 transfer. It was with the Lilywhites that Defoe would find his longest home. And it was at Spurs his prowess in front of goal was perhaps at its most potent, marrying as he did a pure poacher's instinct with a penchant for the spectacular, with 17 of his goals coming from outside of the box.

“A title proved elusive until, at the age of 38, he was part of the Rangers' side that triumphed in the 2020/21 Scottish League. His records meanwhile speak for themselves. He is the seventh-highest scorer in Spurs' all-time history - while his 156 Premier League goals put him 10th all-time.”

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

According to the Premier League themselves: “The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have shown significant contribution in the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest honour awarded to individuals by the League.”

Since it was founded in 2021, the Hall of Fame has inducted 24 members - 22 players and two managers. The inaugural inductees were David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Alan Shearer.

In subsequent years, Sergio Agüero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright, Rio Ferdinand, Petr Cech, Tony Adams, Andy Cole, Ashley Cole, and John Terry have all be recognised, as have legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

This year’s nominees, alongside Defoe, are Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Patrick Evra, Cesc Fabregas, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Eden Hazard, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Teddy Sheringham, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Edwin van der Sar, and Nemanja Vidic, with two of the 15 to be awarded a place in the Hall of Fame.

How to Vote

Fans can vote by following this link, or via the Premier League app. The 2025 online vote will be open until 23:00 BST on Monday September 15th, with the chosen inductees unveiled as part of the main event in early November.