Jobe Bellingham left Sunderland for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday

It was a deal that felt as if it was a long time in the making, but Jobe Bellingham finally completed his much-anticipated transfer from Sunderland to German giants Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Black Cats will receive a fee of around £27 million, plus a further £4.2 million in potential add-ons, for the midfielder, with the teenager having completed his switch in time to compete in this month’s upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

But will Sunderland be satisfied with the agreement, and what does it mean for the club going forward?

Was Jobe Bellingham’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund good business for Sunderland?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, The Echo’s Sunderland writer Jason Jones said: “I think that, obviously, from a footballing point of view, it's going to be a big loss to Sunderland. We know how pivotal he was in that promotion campaign. We've seen how much he's grown and matured, and the trajectory that he's been on over these past two years. So obviously, you know, it's a big vacuum that Sunderland are going to have to fill in the middle of the park.

“From a business standpoint, I think Sunderland have done a really good job, to be perfectly honest with you. Obviously, we've spoken so much about the model, and how this is arguably one of the best illustrations of it in practice and how successful it can be - when you think about how much Jobe came in for, think about how much he's contributed to the side over the course of his time at the club.

“And then you think about the fact that he's leaving for a club record fee - or what should become a club record fee with add-ons - and so in that sense, I think that Sunderland really have to be commended on how they dug their heels in. They made it clear that they wanted a little bit more money than Dortmund were initially stumping up, but they've held the ground, they've done really well.

“And I think that from the player's point of view, it feels like a good next step in his career. You know, we've all seen how talented he is. We know that there's the association between the Bellingham family and Dortmund as a club, and it does feel as if it's maybe one of those deals - quite a rare thing in football - where all parties kind of come out of it feeling like they're in a good place on the other side of it.”

