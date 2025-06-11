Sunderland are expected to be busy this summer transfer window

Former Sunderland striker Tore Andre Flo has suggested that the club may need to sign another centre-forward this summer to provide cover and competition for Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor in the Premier League.

Both players were influential in the Black Cats’ successful promotion bid this season, with Isidor finishing the campaign as top scorer at the Stadium of Light and Mayenda chipping in with a number of crucial goals - including an equaliser in last month’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

But while Flo has been suitably impressed by both players in recent times, the Norwegian has suggested that the rigours of the top flight may necessitate further additions in the transfer market over the coming months.

What has Tore Andre Flo said about Sunderland’s striker recruitment plans this summer?

Speaking to The Echo, courtesy of NewBettingSites.uk, Flo said: “First of all, I would say that I think they [Mayenda and Isidor] have done a great job. I think they are good players. They've been scoring some important goals lately now in the play-offs. So, really, really good players. But when you come up to the Premier League, you need tough competition. If someone's injured, you need another one coming in who's as good.

“So, yeah, I think it would be good to get another striker as well. Not because they are not good enough, but because you need several players, you need several good players. And if these guys come out of form for a month or two or whatever it is, then you have someone else to step in. If they can, it would be good to have another good striker in as well.”

When asked Sunderland should consider bringing in a striker with a profile that would diversify their attack, Flo added: “Maybe. I think it would only be good if you could change your tactics as well in a game. From one game to another, depending on who you're playing. You play home and away, every game is so different. So, it would be good to have different sort of players that you're not stuck to one kind of tactic. I think that's a good thought.”

What else has Tore Andre Flo said about Sunderland’s summer transfer plans?

Elsewhere, Flo also suggested that he would like to see Jordan Henderson make a return to his boyhood club this summer. He said: “I think it would be a good signing, to be honest. As you say, this is a player who would do anything for the club. I feel like he's a bit more connected than just another player that they would sign.

“So I think the supporters would be excited about it, I think he would be. And as you said, he's got experience, and Sunderland need experienced players who know what this is all about. So yeah, I hope he will be signed, and I think that would be a good thing for the team.”

