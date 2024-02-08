Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Turner has enjoyed (if that is the right word) a front row seat to some of Sunderland's craziest daily internal goings-on in recent seasons.

The filmmaker has been behind-the-scenes at Sunderland under previous figures Martin Bain, Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald; and has now seen the club under current owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fulwell73 executive is set to release season three of the famed Sunderland Til I Die docu-series to the world once again in the coming days, with the next instalment of the drama coming to Netflix on February 13.

Turner, a boyhood Sunderland fan, has witnessed at all while covering the club, including relegation to League One, double Wembley heartbreak, ownership change and managerial sackings. Central to season two of the documentary were the fortunes of then owners Donald and Methven, whose colourful way of doing things created memes the world over.

But how different are the pair to current majority owner Louis-Dreyfus and what impression does Turner get from the billionaire?

Asked what the differences had been between Louis-Dreyfus and previous ownership groups, Turner said: “I think they are all slightly different. The main thing is that they have a plan and that’s something that Sunderland fans can see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, it is a bit rocky. It was incredible and now we’re questioning a bit what that plan is but fundamentally there is a plan in place and they’re trying. They have beliefs about how a football club should be run and they are trying to secure the long-term future.

"Fans may agree or disagree whether they are right or not but it is a massive relief to see that there is long-term planning in there. When we met Martin Bain (during season one), he was firefighting effectively. He was doing his best to respond to events.

"I think Charlie (Methven) and Stewart (Donald) were interesting. They got carried away by the romance of it. In the end it turned quite sour because they realised the reality of it and they are businessmen and it was difficult for them not to see it in terms of investment. I think really what happened to them is they got carried away by just what it felt like and how exciting it was.

"I mean, Kyril is quiet but he is interesting. I think there was a really great atmosphere in the club during that time. It was far more fun to be filming in there than it ever has been before because it was a bunch of young players that had found a home and were excited about playing and excited about having us there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack Clarke, Pat Roberts, Pritch - even though he has left now - was a big character there. It is full of characters still but is a different type of series and I think one of the reason we didn’t want to follow up season two immediately was because you want to bring something different to it and move it on a bit but what a better way to move it on than to see them gunning for and gaining promotion."