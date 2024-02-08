Sunderland AFC news: Michael Beale discusses injuries, Netflix, Nazariy Rusyn and new signings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday's Championship match against Plymouth Argyle - and head coach Michael Beale held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.
Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday.
Here's what was said at the Academy of Light as Beale spoke to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Michael Beale's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Championship match against Plymouth.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 2pm, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates and the latest Black Cats news.
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts returned to the squad and came off the bench against Middlesbrough last weekend, after four games out with a calf injury.
Dan Ballard (below) was forced off with a shoulder injury in the closing stages at the Riverside, yet Beale said after the game the defender should be available for this weekend's fixture.
Bradley Dack and Aji Alese are not expected to be available for Saturday's match, while new signing Callum Styles is also expected to miss the game following a surgery on his appendix earlier this month.
Dennis Cirkin, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins also remain sidelined.
We'll get a further update from Beale this afternoon.
Beale on Rusyn
Beale could recall Nazariy Rusyn to his starting XI for Saturday's match, after the striker came off the bench to score Sunderland's equaliser against Middlesbrough.
The 25-year-old is still adjusting following his summer move from Zorya Luhansk, after leaving his family in Ukraine.
“His family are here now, so I’ve seen a difference in him," said Beale when asked about Rusyn after the Middlesbrough match.
"Naturally, you would if you’re a father and living away. Where he’s from, there’s a war going on, and he’s a long way away from his wife and child. They’re here now, which is fantastic for him on a personal level. I think all the time his English improves, he’ll have better connections with his team-mates on the pitch.
"At the moment, I think his energy, his pressing and his work ethic are great, but it’s just that connection that’s missing. I also think he’s probably played 75 per cent of his football as a left-sided forward coming in, so I’m not saying he’s not a number nine, but I am saying that he’s more than that. He gets his goal pulling into the wide areas, which he likes."
Beale is here
Beale on Dan Ballard
"He'll train tomorrow then if there are no issues he'll play tomorrow."
Beale on team news
"Elliot Embleton will play in the B team tomorrow, 45 minutes so it's good to see Elliot back. After that he'll be available for selection which is really positive.
"Paddy has had a few more days into him and Romaine as well. Callum Styles is back out jogging now and will probably rejoin the group in the middle of next week, all going to plan."
Beale on Elliot Embleton
"I think we have to respect the fact he's missed a lot of football and give him a chance. Let's see how tomorrow night's 45 minutes. There's one thing training with the group, there's another thing getting your bearings on a big pitch again.
They are all the things that Elliot has got to go through, but in terms of the training I've seen a player who can rally add something to the team. He's a local boy as well and knows what it means to play for our team."
Beale on Embleton's injury
"The last few months have been really frustrating for him. We feel our staff know his body here. We know him so it was important that he stayed here.
"We're in the second week in Feb so there's not a lot of the season to go, but the most important thing is that Elliot stays fit now and can then get rhythm back in his football. I think he's a player that does better with rhythm, most players are, when you are playing and get a rhythm.
"We know the technical ability we can bring to the group."
Beale on Corry Evans
"He's still a little way off at the moment so he's still out. When you've had the injury he's had there are always going to be small complications because when you've been out for a while there will be little nags and niggles in different areas. He's a little bit behind Elliot."
Beale on Evans' experience
"I think mentors in the changing room when it's such a young group is something you can add. Don't get me wrong a young group, what it does have is has no fear, is vibrant and it's lively.
"I think one or two mentors in the changing room are important. It's hard to be that if you're not playing. You can do that when you're around the training ground but it's hard to be that when you're not in the changing room on matchday. We've certainly missed that.
"We can't replace what we don't have with him, but I'd say someone like Luke O'Nien has really stepped up in that period, but certainly when Corry comes back it will be an asset to the group."