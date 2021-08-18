Sunderland are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leeds United defender Niall Huggins.

That’s according to freelance sports reporter Pete O'Rourke.

Lee Johnson is in the market for another left-back despite the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham.

Niall Huggins

Denver Hume’s contract situation is still not resolved and the Academy of Light graduate remains injured.

Sunderland’s head coach recently stated that the best offer had been put forward to 23-year-old but the best offer had been rejected.

Johnson also stated that something would have to change but left the door open to Hume and his representatives.

But it looks like the Wearsiders are pushing ahead with other defensive targets despite the situation with Hume with a bid tabled for the versatile Huggins.

Huggins, 20, made his professional debut as a 54th-minute substitute for Ezgjan Alioski in a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal at right-back last season and has made two appearances for Wales’ under-20 side.

