Where do Sunderland sit in a Championship table based on away results?

Sunderland’s impressive home form has laid a solid foundation for their bid for promotion into the Premier League this season.

There was an immediate sign of what to expect at the Stadium of Light as new head coach Regis Le Bris introduced himself to the Wearside faithful in some style when Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien all scored in a 4-0 hammering of a dangerous Sheffield Wednesday side in August. That was followed by a narrow home win against current Championship leaders Burnley and Le Bris’ men went on to collect maximum points form their first four home games of the season.

Their first home league defeat did not arrive until February when Hull City became the first visiting side to take maximum points from a visit to Wearside - but Sunderland have since recovered on their own patch by collecting seven points from games against Cardiff City, Preston North End and Millwall. But what of the Black Cats away form? Has that hampered their bid to secure promotion via the automatic places and left them to focus on a play-off place?

There is an argument to suggest so after six of the Black Cats defeats during the league season came away from the Stadium of Light. However, that is not to suggest Sunderland have been poor on the road this season. A recent run of four wins in their last six away games has taken Le Bris’ side to the brink of securing a top six spot and Saturday’s narrow victory against Tony Mowbray’s West Bromwich Albion means another away win at Norwich City on Tuesday night would officially confirm the Black Cats place in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Of course, it won’t be easy as they face a Canaries side that desperately need a win to keep their hopes of landing a play-off alive as the final five games of the season approach - but how does Sunderland’s away form compare to their rivals across the Championship so far this season?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 9 points 23rd: Portsmouth - 10 points 22nd: Oxford United - 10 points 21st: Luton Town - 11 points 20th: Derby County - 11 points 19th: Stoke City - 14 points 18th: Cardiff City - 16 points 17th: Preston North End - 16 points 16th: Watford - 17 points 15th: Norwich City - 18 points 14th: Queens Park Rangers - 18 points 13th: Swansea City - 19 points 12th: Blackburn Rovers - 19 points 11th: Bristol City - 21 points 10th: West Bromwich Albion - 22 points 9th: Coventry City - 23 points 8th: Millwall - 23 points 7th: Hull City - 25 points 6th: Middlesbrough - 25 points 5th: Sheffield Wednesday - 30 points 4th: Sunderland - 32 points 3rd: Leeds United - 33 points 2nd: Sheffield United - 40 points 1st: Burnley - 42 points