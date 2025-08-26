Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings with one 7 but lots of 5s after disappointing cup defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 22:11 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 22:25 BST

Sunderland have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the second round

Sunderland have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a second round defeat on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

Marc Guiu’s first Sunderland goal have levelled the game after Leo Castledine’s brilliant opener, but Milan Aleksic’s miss secured a 6-5 win on penalties for the League One visitors. Here’s how we rated all 14 of the Black Cats to feature in the contest..

Not an easy game to assess. Didn’t have a great deal to do besides picking Castledine’s stunning volley out of his net early on. Quick off his line when Huddersfield threatened late on. 6

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Not an easy game to assess. Didn't have a great deal to do besides picking Castledine's stunning volley out of his net early on. Quick off his line when Huddersfield threatened late on. 6

Tough first half. Got into some good areas on a couple of occasions but lost his footing when well placed on one occasion. Battled defensively but still finding his match sharpness after so long out. Replaced at the break. 5

2. RB - Niall Huggins

Tough first half. Got into some good areas on a couple of occasions but lost his footing when well placed on one occasion. Battled defensively but still finding his match sharpness after so long out. Replaced at the break. 5

Valuable minutes under his belt. Looked rusty in possession and times and missed a big chance in the second half from a corner, but was good in the air and showed a very strong turn of pace. 6

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Valuable minutes under his belt. Looked rusty in possession and times and missed a big chance in the second half from a corner, but was good in the air and showed a very strong turn of pace. 6

Played out of position at centre back and you could see that in some of his defensive work. Still, mostly tidy in possession and one lovely corner in the second half should have been converted by Mukiele. 6

4. CB - Arthur Masuaku

Played out of position at centre back and you could see that in some of his defensive work. Still, mostly tidy in possession and one lovely corner in the second half should have been converted by Mukiele. 6

