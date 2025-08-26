Marc Guiu’s first Sunderland goal have levelled the game after Leo Castledine’s brilliant opener, but Milan Aleksic’s miss secured a 6-5 win on penalties for the League One visitors. Here’s how we rated all 14 of the Black Cats to feature in the contest..
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Not an easy game to assess. Didn’t have a great deal to do besides picking Castledine’s stunning volley out of his net early on. Quick off his line when Huddersfield threatened late on. 6
| Getty Images
2. RB - Niall Huggins
Tough first half. Got into some good areas on a couple of occasions but lost his footing when well placed on one occasion. Battled defensively but still finding his match sharpness after so long out. Replaced at the break. 5
Photo: Joe Giddens
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
Valuable minutes under his belt. Looked rusty in possession and times and missed a big chance in the second half from a corner, but was good in the air and showed a very strong turn of pace. 6
| Getty Images for Qatar Airways
4. CB - Arthur Masuaku
Played out of position at centre back and you could see that in some of his defensive work. Still, mostly tidy in possession and one lovely corner in the second half should have been converted by Mukiele. 6
Photo: Ahmad Mora