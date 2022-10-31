Sunderland head coachTony Mowbray talks Ellis Simms fitness and Jack Clarke suspension ahead of Huddersfield Town
Sunderland are back in action at the John Smith’s Stadium against Huddersfield Town in the Championship this Saturday.
The Championship pair face off in Yorkshire this week as Sunderland look to build on their 1-1 draw away to Luton Town in the second tier last weekend.
After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time. Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.
Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.
Ahead of the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, however, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is set to face the media. Here, we’ll have live updates with the boss due at 1:30pm.
TM on World Cup:
I think for the players it will be like an international break and we will be off and running again. It will feel as if it is a natural break. I don’t think it will affect the players too much.
TM on Clarke:
It is a fine balance between throwing all the kids in. We have to win games. You can’t keep playing well and not picking up points. We have to have a team with firepower despite the lack od strikers. Clarke has been one of those players and we have to find a way to play without him.
TM on Simms:
Maybe he will get 10 mins more on Wednesday night. The game will dictate. He is a young boy, I know he looks a big man on the pitch. He is working hard to get his general fitness up.
It will be after the international break before he plays 90 mins in my mind
TM on Championship tightness:
When you look at the table it is too tight for comfort. One win can jump you four places and then you’re three points off the top six. You have to win games and back-to-back games but we know we’ve been hamstrung by some injuries but the team have worked really hard.
We have to get some points and go into this World Cup break really looking forward to bringing players back and believe we can be competitive.
We had 16 shots away from home at Luton. With strikers on the pitch they fall to people who have a better chance
TM on Huddersfield:
They played Millwall and won 1-0 there. They are experienced and made the play-offs last year. We have to be respecful of all of these teams. They have had a difficult start to the season with various managers. The new man will be embedding his ideas but we have to try and impose our style on them.
TM on injuries and Embo:
We are getting there. Ross was on the training pitch with the physios. Danny Ballard was out there too. We’re going to have options around the corner. Football is always a balance of what type of player you have.
Embleton has played a lot of football for us. We have to try and manage the group. It feels like we have two spare players every game. We are trying to filter the young lads in.
You have to be mindful to rotate but not weaken the team too much with the young lads. Michut came on and did well. We want to get him in the team because he is such a wonderful player but he hasn’t played too much and he is still getting up to speed.
The good thing for me is that these lads are all justa bout around to start. The next stage is for them to start a game.
TM on Simms:
We were frustrated at the end because if anyone was going to win it it was us. He gave us a platform to play off. You have to build and be direct, play in behind. When you haven’t got a target to hit, you need to release the pressure. He gave us a platform. Ellis allowed us to have a target
TM on Luton:
I think we would all like three points when you look at how tight the table is. We have to start picking up points. That’s coming it is just around the corner.
It is important not to go on a losing run. We seem to be playing away from home for forever. I know Burnley was at hoe but four out of five have been away.
It was important to avoid defeat because Luton are a tough team to play on paper at their ground.