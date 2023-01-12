Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray nominated for award alongside Vincent Kompany
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award.
The Black Cats boss will face Burnley manager Vincent Kompany alongside West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.
The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert and former Sunderland player Don Goodman plus Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
The winner of the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award will be announced on Friday, January 13.