Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray nominated for award alongside Vincent Kompany

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Black Cats boss will face Burnley manager Vincent Kompany alongside West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert and former Sunderland player Don Goodman plus Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The winner of the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award will be announced on Friday, January 13.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
