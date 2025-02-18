A round-up of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Sunderland, with the Black Cats travelling to Elland Road on Monday evening to contest a highly-anticipated top of the table clash against Championship promotion rivals Leeds United.

Regis Le Bris’ side were unfortunately undone by a late Pascal Struijk brace in a 2-1 defeat on the road, and will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment when they host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

But before we get there, here’s a round-up of some of the stories and reaction that you might have missed earlier today...

Warnock questions Le Bris decision

Neil Warnock has questioned Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris’ decision to alter his side while they were beating Leeds United 1-0 on Monday evening. The Frenchman made a double substitution just moments before the Black Cats conceded an equaliser at Elland Road, with Eliezer Mayenda and Salis Abdul Samed replacing Wilson Isidor and Chris Rigg.

But speaking after the match during an appearance on Sky Sports, Warnock argued that the switch was a tactical misstep from Le Bris. He said: "He [Leeds boss Daniel Farke] had a decision that has won the game. That is the satisfaction. But on the other side of the coin, I have to say that I would never have made substitutions if I'd have been Sunderland and they're winning 1-0. Never."

Fellow pundit Michael Bridges added: "I was sat next to Neil and when they made the substitutions he said 1-0 up, I'd never change it because it didn't look like Leeds were going to get an opportunity.”

Warnock continued: "I just felt like that, and it's proven to be like that. But listen, it's a great win for Leeds and tactically the substitutes... they needed something else."

Farke explains vital substitution

Elsewhere, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has explained his thinking behind the double substitution that ultimately won his side the match against Sunderland on Monday.

With the Whites trailing, the German coach introduced midfielder Joe Rothwell and centre-back Pascal Struijk, with the former laying on a brace of assists for the latter as the home side fought from a goal down to record a crucial comeback at Elland Road.

And speaking after the final whistle, Farke said: "Normally you bring your offensive players on. Today I took two central midfielders off and brought a central midfielder and a centre-back on. It was a bit against the tide but the feeling today was today we had to score out of a set-piece. I always back Joe Rothwell to be the best set-piece taker in our team and Pascal the best target in terms of scoring at a set piece.

"We're not the tallest side and the feeling was in the last 20 minutes perhaps we had to score out of these moments but I was also thinking to bring a centre-back on for a longer period of time to a game when you have to attack counter-attacks from [Wilson] Isidor was also a bit difficult. It meant I had to take Ao Tanaka off who had an excellent game so it was a difficult decision.

"It's always about what you need in each period of the game and for the last 25 minutes we got the feeling we needed the skills of Joe and Pascal but it's not the idea of the manager which is important, it's always the execution.”

Sunderland linked with defender

And finally, Sunderland are said to be admirers of centre-back Ahmet Gürleyen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is currently on the books at FC Hansa Rostock in the third tier of German football, having signed from FC Nuremberg last summer, and it is claimed that the Black Cats “have their eye” on him ahead of a potential swoop that would lure him to the Stadium of Light.

As per an update from German outlet Fussball Transfers: “Ahmet Gürleyen could end up in English professional football in the summer. According to FT information, AFC Sunderland and other English second division clubs have their eye on the central defender from Hansa Rostock. The 25-year-old is under contract at the Ostseestadion until 2027.”