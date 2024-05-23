Sunderland handed double managerial 'blow' as Leeds United star sends warning
Sunderland continue to search for a new manager as they look to properly begin preparations for next season. The Black Cats are losing ground when it comes to preparations for next season, with rivals already likely to have planned their recruitment for the next campaign.
Meanwhile, the Black Cats still need to find their new boss, and there is no sign of the search coming to an end in the immediate future. In the meantime, we have roudned up all the latest news surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals.
Heckingbottom competition
Reported Sunderland managerial target Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly a target for soon-to-be League One club Birmingham City. Speaking on his Patreon, Alan Nixon said: “Paul Heckingbottom is in the frame for the Birmingham City job – after holding talks with Plymouth Argyle. Heckingbottom is due for a meeting with the Blues who are working through a lot of candidates to replace Tony Mowbray.
“The experienced boss spoke to Argyle and is a strong favourite for the Championship post. However Blues may yet be more attractive if they choose him ahead of rivals as they carry out a process that may last a week or more.”
Fresh Still links
Elsewhere, another reported Black Cats target in Will Still has reportedly been approached by Norwich City as they look to find a replacement for David Wagner. Wagner was sacked after the Canaries were thrashed in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.
Still impressed with Reims, and is now reportedly being considered for a number of jobs in England. Sunderland have been tipped to make an approach, but the Pink Un say Norwich have begun talks as they look to land a new boss ahead of pre-season.
Leeds United star Joel Piroe has fired a warning to Southampton ahead of Sunday’s play-off final at Wembley. “I’m very excited, it's a game that honestly I would love to play tomorrow,” Piroe told BBC Radio Leeds. “It's also good for us to prepare for it but I am really excited. I feel completely ready for the final. Before I came to the UK, I knew that Swansea lost a play-off final the season before so it was already a goal to be able to play there and make the difference. Now I can finally play at Wembley.
“We have full belief in ourselves. I think we could beat anyone so we just have to bring our best. We did a lot of tactical work [in the last few weeks], and I think it clicked very well. I think as well we had a good moment for ourselves to accept what we did wrong during the end of the season and what we had to avoid during the play-offs. It's a final so that's always a game on its own, it's nothing compared to the league. I would say we need to bring the intensity that we did against Norwich and stick to our plan. I've seen how crazy [the Leeds fans] can be and I honestly love it. I just hope we can fill their hearts with joy.”
