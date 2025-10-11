The Sunderland captain has shared a story from his time in FC Basel’s academy system

Sunderland skipper Granit Xhaka has shared a heart-warming story of the time that he met France legend Zinedine Zidane as a young footballer.

The Swiss midfielder has enjoyed a positive start to his time on Wearside, and has assumed an eye-catching leadership role in Regis Le Bris’ newly promoted squad from the off. Alongside sporting the captain’s armband, Xhaka has also contributed three assists from the base of midfield already this season.

But the 33-year-old hasn’t always been the wily veteran that he is today, and in a recent interview with Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, he looked back on a much earlier chapter in his career - and explained how ex-Real Madrid maestro Zidane made a big impression on him.

What did Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka say about Zinedine Zidane?

Asked to rank, from one to three, Zidane and fellow modern legends Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta, Xhaka immediately opted to put the Frenchman first, explaining that he first met him during his time as an academy prospect with boyhood club FC Basel.

He said: “Wow, it's already very difficult. I will put Zidane first, because I met him when I was 12 in a tournament. We lost with Basel... we went there for Basel, but for Switzerland, against Spain. And he was the guy who, when I was crying, he came to me and he wiped away my tears. So I really always remember that.”

Focusing in on Modric and Iniesta, he added: “After that, Luka Modric and Iniesta. A lot of respect for both, because unbelievable players. But maybe I go for Luka Modric and third, Iniesta. Maybe because of this [Modric’s longevity] as well, I put him now second, because it's unbelievable how fit he is. He's still playing for Croatia national team. Incredible. Game by game, had an amazing career, five times Champions League winner. A lot of respect to him, but same for Iniesta, what a career he did. Incredible. I can even put Iniesta first and change it, because all of them are amazing players.”

What else did Granit Xhaka say?

Elsewhere, Xhaka also explained why he is most looking forward to lining up against Newcastle United this season, compared to the likes of former club Arsenal and the Gunners’ bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He said: “Okay, so this one is not so complicated. For sure, Newcastle first. I know how much it means for Sunderland, for the fans, for the football club, to have this derby. I've had many, many derbies in my career, but I hear this one will be maybe the craziest one I've had in my career, and I want to be there on the pitch, and to feel it, and just to enjoy the moment.

“Second is my ex-ex-club [Arsenal], let's say, where I've been seven years, had seven fantastic years there. Even today, the contact is there, with the coaches, with the players, with the members of the club, and just thepotential for everything. And, of course, Tottenham, because I had a derby as well - Arsenal, Tottenham, in the stadium, the atmosphere there. This is my ranking from one to three.”

