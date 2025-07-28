Sunderland are edging closer to the signing of Granit Xhaka.

In a summer transfer window that has often felt like one prolonged statement of intent, Sunderland may be about to make their biggest mark of all.

After a protracted pursuit that has, at times, felt as if it may fizzle out entirely, the Black Cats have finally reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Granit Xhaka, according to various sources. The Swiss international is expected to cost an initial fee of around £13 million, followed by add-ons totalling £4.3 million, and has been given permission to fly to Wearside to complete a medical imminently.

Of course, £17.3 million, plus the notable wage packet that Xhaka is likely to command over the duration of his three-year contract, represents a significant outlay for a player who turns 33 at the end of September, but a cursory glance at the figures that the midfielder has been posting in Germany of late should go some way towards quelling any doubts.

Since signing for Leverkusen from Arsenal back in 2023, for instance, no other player in Europe's traditional top five leagues has recorded as many touches (6765) or as many passes (6012) as Xhaka. Even in the latter stages of his career, the veteran talent is still proving himself to be a superlative and metronomic presence in the engine room.

And then there are the finer details of his passing game - the ones that still mark him out as one of the best operators on the continent. Last season, compared to all other players in his position across Europe’s top seven leagues, Xhaka ranked second overall in passes to the final third and accurate passes to the final third, and third overall in passes completed, short passes, short passes completed, and progressive passes completed.

It is perhaps little wonder, then, that the Swiss stalwart was nominated for the Ballon d’Or, finishing 16th overall in the final rankings; a standing that put him above the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, and a host of other illustrious names from across the upper echelons of the global game.

What else has been said about Granit Xhaka’s performances in recent seasons?

Beyond the stats, there is also a glut of anecdotal praise for Xhaka too, perhaps best summed up by European football expert Raphael Honigstein. Speaking to TNT Sports about the midfielder, the respected journalist said: “We always knew that Xhaka had a big personality, that he was an important dressing room voice and a real leader.

“But now, his football has gone to another level in the last couple of years and I think that is because of the influence of [Xabi Alonso and Mikel Arteta] as experienced former central midfielders. It is clear that with Alonso playing or taking part in many sessions himself, and still being the best player on the pitch, you can pick up so many things if you're willing. With Xhaka, I think he's still very much willing and happy to learn and you could see an improvement.

“I think that there's a reason why he was captain at Arsenal. There's a reason why Leverkusen were desperate to get him in. Alonso effectively built a team around him to a certain extent. Xhaka has been one reason why they've managed to instil this togetherness and real team mentality that the past Leverkusen teams haven't always been able to produce, because of their nature as sort of a stepping stone for many players. He's one of the main reasons why Leverkusen have now gone from being a very good team to being a superb side.”

