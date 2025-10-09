The Sunderland favourites are set to appear at a talk next week

Sunderland heroes Gary Bennett and Jermain Defoe are set to appear at an exclusive talk-in at the Stadium of Light in association with Show Racism the Red Card, it has been announced.

The organisation, aimed at promoting equality and inclusivity in football, is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, and the event - which will take place at Quinn’s Bar, will help to mark that milestone.

Bennett himself has been patron of Show Racism the Red Card since 2003, while the evening will also tie into the “First 11 Black Players Exhibition”, which highlights the achievements of the first 11 black footballers to represent their respective clubs at senior level. Other confirmed guests for the event include the aforementioned Defoe, member of SAFC’s First 11 Howard Gayle, and current squad member Aji Alese.

What have Sunderland said about the event?

A statement from Sunderland detailing the event reads: “Sunderland AFC legend Gary Bennett is set to host an inspiring and thought-provoking evening celebrating both football and equality. A proud patron and member of Show Racism the Red Card since 2003, Bennett continues his long-standing commitment to tackling racism in the game and beyond.

“As Show Racism the Red Card approaches its 30th anniversary, what better way to commemorate this milestone than by celebrating the career of these club legends at Sunderland AFC. The evening will tie into the ‘First 11 Black Players Exhibition’, which highlights the achievements of the first eleven black footballers to represent their clubs at senior level. From early trailblazers who broke barriers to modern stars who inspire on and off the pitch, the exhibition shows how football’s history is intertwined with the wider narrative of diversity and inclusion.

“Kicking off this initiative is Sunderland AFC, a long-time ally of Show Racism the Red Card. This event is the first in a series featuring top football clubs around the U.K. Hosted by Frankie Francis, the exclusive talk-in will bring together players from across SAFC’s history to share personal stories about their time at the club, from life on the pitch to experiences of living in the region and their own personal relationship with the Sunderland AFC fanbase.”

When is the event and how can I purchase a ticket?

The event takes place on Thursday 16th October at Quinn’s Sports Bar, Stadium of Light. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand stories from former and current players about their careers at Sunderland, while Show Racism the Red Card will present the First 11 exhibition for the club as well as sharing further information on its vital work across the region.

All guests will receive a complimentary drink on arrival, with additional food and beverages available for purchase throughout the evening. Tickets are available to purchase now, are priced at £25, and can be purchased here.