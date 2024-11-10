Sunderland form over last six games compared to Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Leeds and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

How does Sunderland's form compare to their rivals for promotion into the Premier League?

It speaks volumes for Sunderland’s results and performances under Regis Le Bris that three consecutive draws can be viewed as a slip dip in form.

After sharing the points with Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End and Coventry City, the Black Cats remain at the top of the Championship table - although they were joined on 31 points by Sheffield United after they claimed a Steel City derby win against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

The likes of Leeds United, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion also remain firmly in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League - but it is one of the Championship’s surprise package that current sit at the top of the division’s form table over the last six games.

During that time Sunderland have collected 12 points from a possible 18 - but how does the Black Cats form compare to their promotion rivals and other clubs across the second tier?

