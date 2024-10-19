Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Championship

Three of Sunderland’s first-team regulars have been pictured training and injury-free ahead of Hull City.

Chris Rigg was involved with England’s youth squad during the international break but has now been pictured by the club back out on the grass at the Academy of Light as the 17-year-old looks to add to his two-goal season tally against Hull City this weekend.

Chris Mepham, who signed from Bournemouth on a season-long loan on deadline day, is expected to start for head coach Régis Le Bris against Hull City. The Welshman was away on international duty with Craig Bellamy’s side but has also been pictured training ahead of the game on Sunday.

Trai Hume, who was away with Northern Ireland during the October international break, was also pictured by the club at the Academy of Light ahead of the next set of Championship fixtures. Summer signing Milan Aleksic also appears to have returned from Serbia youth duties unscathed and could be set for a spot on the bench once more.

Le Bris is not expecting any of Sunderland’s injured players to return for this weekend’s trip to Hull City though he added that Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard are close to full fitness. Both Mayenda and Ballard could return for the trip to Luton Town on Wednesday, but fully expects both to be available for Oxford United’s visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend if not. Mayenda has been recovering from a minor muscle problem, while Ballard has been absent with an ankle issue.