Here’s some of the latest Black Cats-related news and gossip from around the web:

Sunderland in coaching battle

Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing Scottish coach Adam Asghar to the club – but could face competition from Championship rivals Swansea.

Academy of Light

Asghar, 28, recently left Dundee United, a club he joined in 2019 working in an academy role, before becoming a first-team coach.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sunderland and Swansea are now in a ‘tug of war’ for Asghar.

Former team-mates backs Fabian Delph

Sunderland are also one of several clubs who have been linked with former Everton midfielder Fabian Delph.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Goodison Park at the end of last season, while Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sheffield United have also been credited with interest.

Delph’s former Aston Villa team-mate Alan Hutton, who also had a loan spell at Sunderland, recently said Delph would be a good signing for SPL side Rangers.

“Obviously I know him very well, he was my captain at Aston Villa so I know what he brings to the party,” Hutton recently told Football Insider.

“He’s obviously a great player and within the dressing room he’s an absolute leader, definitely a winner. That’s probably something that Rangers could have at this moment in time.

“The one question mark that’s always been over him is fitness issues.”

Preston captain gives honest verdict

After the international break Sunderland will face Preston at the Stadium of Light, with Ryan Lowe’s side struggling to score goals.

The Lilywhites have scored just three times in 10 league games this season, following a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United.

Preston Captain Alan Browne gave an honest interview after the match:

"It was the same old story and it's probably getting boring now," he said.

"A lack of goals is just letting us down time and time again and it's obvious to see that. We're not getting battered by anyone; Cardiff away is probably our worst performance but other than that we've dominated most games.