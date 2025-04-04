Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What the stats tell us about Sunderland's performances with and without on-loan Roma star Enzo Le Fee.

Sunderland will hope to receive a major boost ahead of Saturday’s visit to Championship play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Just under three months have passed since the Black Cats boosted their promotion chasing squad with a surprise capture of Roma star Enzo Le Fee. After making ten appearances in Serie A, the Europa League and Coppa Italia, the attacking midfielder opted to swap life in the Italian capital for a temporary move to Sunderland that could become permanent if Regis Le Bris is able to guide his side into the Premier League during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

After a promising start to his time in red and white, Le Fee has watched on from the sidelines over the last six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the first-half of Sunderland’s first home defeat of the season when Hull City collected all three points from their visit to Wearside. However, Le Fee is now ready to return to action - although there was a word of caution from the man he first worked under during his time with Lorient.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Enzo Le Fee’s possible return?

“We will try for sure, yes, I think this is important. The situation was different when he first arrived because at that time we were still very much in the [top two] race and two wingers were still missing at that moment. The core of the team was really short. It is a little bit different now so I hope we will have this opportunity to build a dynamic, one to avoid another injury and another to build the best shape possible for him. I hope now that we will see him in midfield because this is his best position. We'll try to connect the other midfielders now."

How have Sunderland fared with and without Enzo Le Fee?

It would be safe to say there was some surprise when the Black Cats were able to secure a loan deal for the Roma attacking midfielder as he was reunited with his former Lorient head coach at the Stadium of Light. After making a promising debut in a goalless draw with current title contenders Burnley, Le Fee actually went unbeaten in his first six fixtures for the club as he played each and every minute of wins against Derby County, Middlesbrough and Luton Town as well as draws with the Clarets, Plymouth Argyle and Watford.

His first defeat came at another promotion contender Leeds United as Sunderland failed to capitalise on a Wilson Isidor goal as a late brace from Pascal Struijk helped the Whites to a dramatic 2-1 win at Elland Road. Le Fee’s final game before suffering the injury came in 1-0 home loss against Hull City as he was replaced at half-time by Romaine Mundle.

Sunderland’s form has not taken the dip many suspected it would during Le Fee’s absence after losing just one of their last five fixtures. That run included three wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City and Millwall, a draw against Preston North End and the solitary defeat came at fellow play-off contenders Coventry City. That all means Sunderland have averaged 1.5 goals per game with Le Fee in the side and two points per game when he has been on the sidelines. In of goals the Black Cats scored an average 1.38 and conceded 1.13 goals with the Frenchman available and have scored 1.2 goals and conceded 1.2 per game during his injury.