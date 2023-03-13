Sunderland fans taunt ex-Newcastle United star after five-month old tweet resurfaces
Tim Krul has taken some flak following Sunderland’s win against Norwich City on Sunday.
Tony Mowbray made three changes for Sunderland at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting XI. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.
For Norwich, former Newcastle United man Tim Krul was named on the bench with Angus Gunn prefered in goal by head coach David Wagner for the Championship clash.
It was Ba who gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Mowbray’s men into the break winning in Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.
After the game, however, fans were quick to dig up a tweet from Krul earlier this season when Sunderland were defeated 1-0 by Norwich City back in August with the Dutch goalkeeper starting in goal when the ex-Magpie took to Twitter to mock the Black Cats.
Here’s how Sunderland fans responded five months later now the scoreline had been reversed with Krul stuck on the bench at Carrow Road.
@RejectedBook: “Hope you enjoyed today @TimKrul… enjoying being on the bench watching Sunderland win. Happy days lad.”
@AL_SNR58: “A massive 3 points to take away from Carrow Road today.”
@Tittlemouse_: “Life comes at you fast Tim.”
@Sunlunfan: “Hope you had a canny view today, bro??”
@Sam_mullen20: “Hello again nice to see ur still Norwich’s number one!”
@Jack_Wilson_95: “Great win today at Carrow Road, glad you got to witness us winning 1-0 from the bench.”
@Shaun40573212: “Quiet today Timothy, hope the bench was nice and warm for you.”
@__mattbennett_: “Massive 3 points taken from cheating canaries! Clean sheet. Bet it looked good from the bench.”
@SR7Liam: “2nd choice at Norwich, hope you enjoyed the game Timmy.”
@ALS_Fanzine: “At least he had a good view of today’s game from the bench…”
@DoddsJamie: “He had a great view from the bench today.”
@DTL1984: “Hope you enjoyed watching your second favourite team from the bench today Timmy.”