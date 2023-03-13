Tony Mowbray made three changes for Sunderland at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting XI. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.

For Norwich, former Newcastle United man Tim Krul was named on the bench with Angus Gunn prefered in goal by head coach David Wagner for the Championship clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NORWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Karl Darlow of Hull City and Tim Krul of Norwich City inspect the pitch ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Hull City at Carrow Road on February 14, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

After the game, however, fans were quick to dig up a tweet from Krul earlier this season when Sunderland were defeated 1-0 by Norwich City back in August with the Dutch goalkeeper starting in goal when the ex-Magpie took to Twitter to mock the Black Cats.

Here’s how Sunderland fans responded five months later now the scoreline had been reversed with Krul stuck on the bench at Carrow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RejectedBook: “Hope you enjoyed today @TimKrul… enjoying being on the bench watching Sunderland win. Happy days lad.”

@AL_SNR58: “A massive 3 points to take away from Carrow Road today.”

@Tittlemouse_: “Life comes at you fast Tim.”

@Sunlunfan: “Hope you had a canny view today, bro??”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Sam_mullen20: “Hello again nice to see ur still Norwich’s number one!”

@Jack_Wilson_95: “Great win today at Carrow Road, glad you got to witness us winning 1-0 from the bench.”

@Shaun40573212: “Quiet today Timothy, hope the bench was nice and warm for you.”

@__mattbennett_: “Massive 3 points taken from cheating canaries! Clean sheet. Bet it looked good from the bench.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@SR7Liam: “2nd choice at Norwich, hope you enjoyed the game Timmy.”

@ALS_Fanzine: “At least he had a good view of today’s game from the bench…”

@DoddsJamie: “He had a great view from the bench today.”