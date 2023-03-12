Sunderland were in action against Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon and our cameras were at Carrow Road to capture the game.

Tony Mowbray named three changes for Sunderland at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting X. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.

Abdoullah Ba gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Tony Mowbray’s men into the break winning in 1-0 Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland fans Sunderland took an early lead through Abdoullah Ba in the first-half, sending Black Cats supporters into raptures at Carrow Road.

