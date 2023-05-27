Sunderland fans believe the club need to spend over £10million in this summer’s transfer window as the club look to build on this season’s progress.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the Championship, a year after promotion from League One, before losing against Luton Town in the play-offs.

After signing several younger players on long-term contracts in recent transfer windows, Sunderland appear to be in a strong position ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Still, there is a recognition there are areas of the squad which need strengthening if the club are to kick on.

In our end of season Sunderland Echo survey (which over 1,000 fans took part in), 41.5% said they think the Black Cats need to spend £10-15million this summer, with 25.5% voting for more than £15million.

Supporters were split on how many signings the club need to sign this summer, with 54.8% voting between five and ten and 44.1% voting five or less.

Fans were in agreement when it came to which positions Sunderland need to strengthen this summer, though, with 86.6% stating the club’s priority should be to bolster their attacking options, while 8.2% voted defence and 4.7% voted midfield.

That comes after Sunderland missed out on signing another striker on the final days of the January transfer window, following Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury, leaving them short of options up front.