News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Big Sunderland Survey: We want your views on transfer plans, Tony Mowbray and summer budget

Today we launch the Big Sunderland Survey and we'd love to hear the views of Sunderland fans on the season just gone, Tony Mowbray, budget plans and much more.

By Richard Mennear
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read

Our Big Sunderland Survey launches today - and we'd love to hear the views of Sunderland fans.

Take part in our Sunderland survey here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland enjoyed an impressive campaign with head coach Tony Mowbray leading the side into the play-offs, any hopes of another Wembley final dashed by Luton Town.

Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil last summer after his shock exit to Stoke City, has been the centre of attention the past week after he raised doubts over his future.

Most Popular

However, he is set to stay at the club and lead the side into the Championship next season.

With the dust now settled on the season just gone, we want your views on all things SAFC - the team, the recruitment, the head coach, summer transfer and budget plans and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our survey will run until the end of Thursday with fans encouraged to have their say and the Echo will then publish the results at the end of the week.

Take part in our Sunderland survey here:

Related topics:SunderlandTony Mowbray