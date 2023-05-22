Our Big Sunderland Survey launches today - and we'd love to hear the views of Sunderland fans.

Sunderland enjoyed an impressive campaign with head coach Tony Mowbray leading the side into the play-offs, any hopes of another Wembley final dashed by Luton Town.

Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil last summer after his shock exit to Stoke City, has been the centre of attention the past week after he raised doubts over his future.

However, he is set to stay at the club and lead the side into the Championship next season.

With the dust now settled on the season just gone, we want your views on all things SAFC - the team, the recruitment, the head coach, summer transfer and budget plans and much more.

