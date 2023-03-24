It is a strategy that has produced results, with Speakman providing the squad that Alex Neil managed to brilliantly turn into promotion winners following Lee Johnson’s under-achievement.

However, with any recruitment strategy, there are pros and cons and Speakman has been criticised in some quarters for not providing Sunderland with enough depth, as evidenced by the injury to Ross Stewart and Corry Evans amongst others, which has caused head coach Tony Mowbray several headaches.

There have been the odd bad signing here and there, such as Jermain Defoe, Leon Dajaku and Frederik Alves. However, Speakman has also overseen the likes of Jack Clarke, Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Patrick Roberts on permanent deals – all of whom have grown with the club and could be sold at a healthy profit.

With all of this in mind, The Echo asked Sunderland fans a simple question: Judging his tenure in full, has Kristjaan Speakman done a good job at Sunderland?

Just 4.3 per cent of fans voted no, with 10.8 per cent clicking the undecided option. That means that a whopping 84.9 per cent of the 1,249 people polled on Twitter voted yes when asked if Speakman had done a good job at Sunderland.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman

Cam Rogers added: “1000% if it wasn't for him and KLD we wouldn't have an actual plan in place for stability and exciting potential. The only concern is the striker situation which needs rectifying in the summer by at least 2 additions to the striker position.”

Niall explained: “Probably the best impact a man has had on the club since Keano. Him, Stuart Harvey and KLD have put the club in a position where they can progress for the first time in god knows”

Sunderland fan Michael Bowers agreed: “Very good. The calibre & quality of the signings on the whole has been very good, irrespective of their age. But the striker issue is a big one. One which has to be adequately rectified in the summer. However, look at the squad when he first came into the one we have now.

Lee Watson said: “Can’t complain too much with the job he’s done. We have a young team and squad that is worth far more than we paid for it. I do believe we need more physicality in the team if we are to push for the play-offs next season.”