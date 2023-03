Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was appointed back in December 2020.

In just over two years at the Academy of Light, the former Birmingham City man has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing squad with the Wearsiders focusing on their academy, and buying young players to be nurtured and blooded in the first team.

It is a strategy that has produced results, with Speakman providing a squad that Alex Neil managed to brilliantly turn into promotion winners following Lee Johnson’s under-achievement.

However, with any recruitment strategy, there are pros and cons and Speakman has been criticised in some quarters for not providing Sunderland with enough depth, as evidenced by the injury to Ross Stewart and Corry Evans amongst others, which has caused head coach Tony Mowbray several headaches.

Here, though, we drill down into every signing sanctioned by Speakman since his arrival at the club and rate them from one to ten.

Ross Stewart The big striker was spotted by Lee Johnson and brought to Sunderland under Kristjaan Speakman as Charlie Wyke's replacement. Stewart has been a magnificent addition since his arrival and is one of the standard bearers for the current recruitment models. 10/10

Carl Winchester Winchester proved to be a decent signing for Sunderland after being plucked from Forest Green Rovers. Another player Lee Johnson was familiar with. "Winniesta" helped Sunderland to promotion and turned in some battling performances in midfield, right back and right centre-back. Every team needs players like Carl Winchester. 7/10.

Jordan Jones Produced some moments of real quality but lacked consistency and was part of a team that ultimately failed to get promoted during his six-month loan deal. It just didn't quite work out in the end. 5/10.

Jake Vokins Vokins was brought in as cover but largely struggled due to injury and covid issues. The logic behind signing a young, hungry and talented player to push the first team was there. However, it didn't happen for Vokins at Sunderland and he only made four league appearances. 2/10.