Sunderland fans make Kristjaan Speakman demand after fresh contract news

Neil’s previous deal had run until the summer of 2025 but Sunderland had been eager to reward the midfielder’s rapid progress over the last 18 months, with a number of Premier League clubs continuing to track his progress.

“I’m excited to be extending my time here – I’ve really enjoyed myself so far and I feel like I’m learning and developing, which is what I want at my age having broken into the first team,” Neil said.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Sunderland fans celebrate victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sunderland at Carrow Road on March 12, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"All my family are Sunderland fans, so I have immense pride playing for the club. I always said I wanted to try and help this club get back to where it belongs and signing this contract will give me an opportunity to help do that.”

But how did Sunderland fans react to the news that one of their own had signed a new deal at the club? Here, we take a look at YOUR reaction on social media:

@TalonPlaysYT: “Ross Stewart next yeah?”

@CjgMng: “Mint, Ross Stewart next.”

@WadeSAFC: “Brilliant. When he's on form he's one of our best players.”

@tomrud23: “Quality young player great news.”

@prestonsafc545: “Hope his performance on the pitch improves now buzzing for the lad.”

@past_sunderland: “Tremendous business from the club to tie Neil down. Will be a Premier League player eventually, hopefully for us.”

@RobLowe23: “Potentially our captain in next few year?”

@janeelx_: “Buzzing for him and all that jazz but just announce Rossco man!”

@safcliamm: “Now do this with Rosco thanks admin.”

@Mr_magoo199: “Ross Stewart contract would be nice, that's what I'm waiting for, ha’way man.”

@tomowson85: “Great news now let’s finallllly get Rosco tied down.”

@acacia_jude: “He’s one of our own he’s one of our own Dan Neil he’s one of our own.”

