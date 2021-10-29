Sunderland fan blog: Huge contract boost best piece of business done by Sunderland in years as Cats secure Leeds United target

But the recent news that Dan Neil has penned a new four year deal is arguably the best bit of business the club has done in years and once again a testament to the new ownership and their way of dealing.

Despite being only 14 games into his senior career, the potential Dan Neil has is blindingly obvious and comes as little surprise that clubs such as Leeds and West Ham have been keeping tabs on him.

When Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is interested, you know he is the real deal!

There have been some comparisons between Dan Neil and Jordan Henderson at a similar time in his career.

Granted Henderson was playing top flight football but the similarities are astounding.

First and foremost, I can’t remember the last time we had a midfielder with the eye for a pass that Neil has.

There’s simply not a pass that he cannot make, whether that be a 40-yard switch or a five yard through ball, you can guarantee it will be played with pinpoint accuracy and precision.

Dan Neil has signed a new contract with Sunderland.

Not only does he appear to have every technical attribute a player could ever want, he is a natural born leader, even at the age of 19. The way he marshalls the midfield is a joy to watch and oozes future captain material.

It is still very early days, but I can certainly see Neil playing Premier League football in little more than a few years time, ideally for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

We have a phenomenal player on our hands and finally appear to have the structure in place to support him.

