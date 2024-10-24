Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three players are now walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of Sunderland’s upcoming fixtures

Sunderland are facing a trio of suspension worries ahead of the upcoming games against Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Régis Le Bris’ side maintained their position at the top of the league after Wednesday night’s highly charged encounter with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Chris Rigg netted the opener in the second half for Sunderland before they were pegged back.

However, a piece of Romaine Mundle magic was enough to seal the three points in the end. Early in the first half, goalscorer Rigg was shown a yellow card after a late challenge on his Luton counterpart. The booking marked the 17-year-old’s fourth caution of the season.

Five yellows triggers a one-game suspension at any stage before the 19th game of the campaign. After the game, Sunderland and Luton Town’s players and coaching staff were involved in a post-game melee, one which saw Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham booked after the contest had finished. The caution also marked the former Birmingham City man’s fourth caution of the season, placing him in the same boat as Rigg.

Although Trai Hume managed to avoid a booking against Luton Town, the right-back remains on four yellow cards too and has been walking his own disciplinary tightrope since Sunderland’s win against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship five games ago. Should either of the aforementioned trio pick up a yellow card against Oxford United, then they will miss Sunderland’s next game after that away to QPR.