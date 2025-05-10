Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland took on Coventry City in Championship play-offs

Sunderland played Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship play-off semi-final first-leg on Friday evening, with plenty of memorable moments emerging before, during and after the game.

After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead in the 68th minute after Enzo Le Fee found Wilson Isidor, who produced a cool finish past former Sunderland academy prospect Ben Wilson. The Sky Blues, though, took just two 120 seconds to equalise with Jack Rudoni heading home a cross from the right-hand side.

Here, though, we take a look at the more interesting moments that you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash against Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship play-off semi-final on Friday:

Ex-Sunderland players start for Coventry City

Former Sunderland players Ellis Simms and Ben Wilson were involved for Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

Simms, who started the game on the bench, joined Sunderland on loan from Everton in the first half of the 2022-23 Championship season and quickly made an impression, scoring seven times in 17 league appearances before being recalled by his parent club in January 2023. His recall was met with frustration from Sunderland fans, with the club replacing the striker with another loanee, Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United. Simms later moved permanently to Coventry City, where he has since faced Sunderland several times.

A graduate of Sunderland's academy, Wilson spent the early part of his career on Wearside but failed to make a senior appearance for the club. He featured regularly at under-18 and under-21 levels, but moved on in 2013 following loan spells elsewhere. Wilson has since carved out a solid career with Coventry City, where he won the Championship Golden Glove in 2022-23 with 20 clean sheets. The shot-stopper started the game on Friday night.

Sunderland also came up against former transfer target Rudoni, who was also named in Frank Lampard’s starting XI and scored his team’s equalising goal in the second half. The attacking midfielder was linked with Sunderland during the summer transfer window of 2022, ahead of the club’s return to the Championship under Alex Neil. At the time, Rudoni had just enjoyed an impressive breakout season with AFC Wimbledon in League One, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists despite the Dons being relegated.

The 23-year-old ended up spending two seasons at Huddersfield Town before joining Coventry City last summer. The former Crystal Palace youth teamer has proved to be a hit at the CBS Arena, scoring 10 times and pitching in with 12 assists, taking his goal contributions to 22 in the regular league and post-season game so far.

Ex-Sky Blues and Black Cats defender Jordan Willis was also presented to the crowd at half-time during the game between Coventry City and Sunderland. The centre-back racked up more than 200 appearances for Cov, serving as captain during his time at the club. His performances were key to Coventry's promotion from League Two in 2017–18, a campaign in which he was named in the EFL Team of the Year. Willis left Coventry in 2019 after his contract expired and signed for Sunderland, where he continued to impress until injuries curtailed his progress. He has since played for Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town.

Trai Hume pushes Haji Wright

The first half between Sunderland and Coventry City threatened to boil over when there was a coming together between Trai Hume and Haji Wright. The Black Cats defender pushed the Sky Blues attacker in the chest directly after the incident, before Jobe Bellingham ran over in an attempt to intervene.

Though the clash was settled fairly quickly, Hume’s push directly into Wright’s chest infuriated the home fans at the CBS Arena before the opening 45 ended goalless with Coventry City enjoying the better of the chances despite Sunderland’s resolute defensive display.

Sunderland’s woeful record against Coventry City

Coming into the game, the history between Sunderland and Coventry City made for grim reading. In their last ten meetings with the Sky Blues before Friday, Sunderland had failed to win a single match, drawing five and losing five.

The Black Cats also hadn’t recorded a victory of any sort, home or away, over Coventry since 2007, a run that spanned 18 years. Their away record was even more stark, with no league win on Coventry soil since 1985 - 40 years ago - and just two away league victories in the last 57 years. To make matters worse, Sunderland had never managed to win at the Coventry Building Society Arena since it opened in 2005. However, that has now all changed with Friday night’s win - and what a time to do it!

Régis Le Bris springs a bold tactical surprise against Coventry City

Le Bris made a bold tactical call for the play-off semi-final first leg at Coventry City by naming both Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor in his starting lineup. While many anticipated just one of the forwards to feature from the off, Le Bris opted to include both. The decision saw teenager Chris Rigg drop to the bench, despite being a regular fixture in the side throughout the campaign.

There was also a notable change in central defence, with Dan Ballard returning to the XI in place of Chris Mepham. Ballard, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, made his comeback off the bench in the season finale against QPR, having been sidelined since February. As expected, Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese missed out on Le Bris’ squad, though Sunderland hope both will be in contention for the return leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.