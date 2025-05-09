Sunderland player nominated for Goal of the Month award - here's how to vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eliezer Mayenda has been nominated for Goal of the Month

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has been nominated for the Championship’s Goal of the Month award for April.

The Spaniard opened the scoring in the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Bristol City, assuming possession on the edge of his own box before running the length of the pitch and slotting home a composed finish.

Ultimately, Mayenda’s effort would not be enough to earn his side anything from the contest, with Trai Hume sent off earlier in proceedings and City eventually able to make their numerical advantage count. But nevertheless, after an impressive breakout campaign on Wearside, the 20-year-old has been recognised for his goal by the EFL.

What has been said about Eliezer Mayenda’s goal against Bristol City?

As part of their announcement that the Sunderland forward had been nominated for Goal of the Month, the EFL said: “Mayenda collected the ball just outside the Sunderland area and set off. Skipping between two initial challenges, he kept the ball tied to his boot before finally sliding it into the bottom corner.”

Reacting to the strike immediately after the final whistle at Ashton Gate, Black Cats stalwart Luke O’Nien said: “I think it's probably the best goal I've seen live, I'll be amazed if I see that topped.

“The thing is, it's not even really a surprise. I've seen him do that in training, he's so sharp and his temperament is incredible. The lads in there aren't even that surprised because we have seen that he has it in him. He's one of the sharpest players I've ever come across.

“He's the only player where he receives the ball 70 yards from goal and I think, he's gonna score here. That just shows what a player he is. I'm really enjoying seeing how he is developing. Since the day he came in he's worked hard, he didn't have the easiest of starts but it's a perfect lesson for any young player, any player who joins the club really. He's got his head down, worked hard and is reaping the rewards.”

Who else has been nominated for Goal of the Month?

Mayenda’s goal against Bristol City has been nominated for the award alongside strikes from Josh Key for Swansea City against Plymouth Argyle, Jamie Paterson for Coventry City against Portsmouth, and Cameron Brannagan for Oxford United against Cardiff City.

On Key’s goal, the EFL said: “It had been 364 days since Key’s last goal, so expectations were low as he strode forward. The full-back had other ideas, striking his controlled 25-yard shot at pace and in a perfect arc.”

Describing Paterson’s effort, the governing body said: “Timing is king. Coventry were still goalless in the 94 th and final minute when Jack Rudoni floated a cross towards Paterson, who swivelled to send a thigh-high volley inside the post.”

Reflecting on Brannagan’s goal, they added: “What a way to rescue a point in a relegation six-pointer. A simple free-kick touched to the right set Brannagan up to uncork a hammerhead of a shot that arrowed into the far top corner.”

How to vote

Fans are invited to vote for their favourite goal on EFL.com before 5pm on Monday, May 12th. The supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners. The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman & David Prutton.

