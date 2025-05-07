Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trai Hume has detailed honest conversations within Sunderland’s dressing room ahead of the Coventry City games

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trai Hume says the Sunderland dressing room hasn’t shied away from difficult conversations during the club’s recent run of poor form — and insists the focus is now fully on securing promotion through the play-offs.

The Black Cats slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light, rounding off a frustrating end to the regular season. Despite their top-six finish already being secure, Sunderland’s performances have dipped alarmingly, with concerns mounting ahead of a two-legged semi-final against Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hume insists the squad is holding itself to high standards — and speaking openly about where things have gone wrong. “There have been honest conversations the whole season,” the right-back said after the final whistle against QPR.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He continued: “Whenever we haven't got what we wanted. We keep our standards high. We want to win every game. When we don't, it's always honest conversations. We haven't won a lot of games in recent weeks. We have had them honest conversations. We've been harsh at times, and we have been generous at times. It's stuff that happens in the changing room, and it stays in the changing room.”

"It's not been ideal,” Hume added. “We had a training camp there in Portugal last week, which was good for the lads. We spent a lot of time bonding on and off the pitch. We trained very hard out there. We just have to get focused for the play-offs coming up. Like Barnsey [Nick Barnes] said, they're the cup finals coming up. That's the only thing we need to be focused on now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has been one of Sunderland’s standout performers this season and says he remains proud of his personal development, having chipped in with nine goal contributions during the Black Cats’ regular Championship campaign — but his focus, like everyone else’s, is on ending the campaign on a high.

“Like I've always said, I go out on the pitch to do my job and do what I'm asked, and I'll try and do it to the best of my ability,” he said. “It has been a good season for me personally. Obviously, I could have had some more goals and more assists if I'd been harsh on myself, but it has been a good season. Obviously, everyone, not just me, every player, all the fans, staff, everyone, wants to end it on a high and get promoted.”

The first leg between Sunderland and Coventry City will take place on Friday May 9th at the CBS, with an 8pm kick off. The second leg will then take place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday May 18th, with an 8pm kick off. The winner across two legs will then play in the final at Wembley at Saturday, 24th May. Kick off for that game is still be confirmed.

Both legs of the semi finals will be shown live on Sky Sports, while live radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio Newcastle. The Sunderland Echo will be at both games and will have comprehensive coverage from across both legs and in the build up to both matches.

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with 4s and 5s after QPR defeat