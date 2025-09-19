Ex-Sunderland talent 'still waiting by the phone' after 'tough' free agent stint

Ex-Sunderland talent Dylan McGeouch is still without a club

Former Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch has admitted that he is still “waiting by the phone” as his search to find a new club continues.

The 32-year-old has been unattached since he left Carlisle United earlier this summer, and has been participating in the PFA’s free agent pre-season camp in an effort to maintain his fitness and ensure his full availability if and when an opportunity presents itself.

But at the present moment in time, McGeouch is still yet to secure a his next move, and speaking during a recent appearance on Clyde SSB, as quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, he has addressed the challenges of being without a team at this late point in the calendar.

What has former Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch said about his time as a free agent?

The Scot said: “It's been obviously tough over the summer, just keeping myself fit and trying to keep myself ticking over until hopefully the phone goes and I can find myself a new club. I do my own stuff in the gym and a little bit of running here and there but there’s the English PFA.

“They put on a pre-season camp over the summer, so because I've been down the road for a few years, I was eligible to go down and spend like five or six weeks down there. Four days at a time, everything's paid for and stuff, so a good standard.

“Good standard of players and the coaching, so it got everyone up to speed. Almost like a club environment as well, which is good. So a lot of players have got teams out the back of that and there's a few of us obviously still waiting by the phone.”

McGeouch, who spent two years with Sunderland between 2018 and 2020, is not the only ex-Black Cat to benefit from the PFA’s pre-season camp scheme this year, with Wearside favourite Fabio Borini also taking part.

Speaking to the PFA last month, he said: “It's great. It's helpful. I find it helpful. I find it suitable for players like myself in this situation, out of contract, with the need of training and with the need of the football side of the game. Because, yes, you can train on your own as much as you want, but you need to be with the boys and play and passing the ball, tackling, shouting and all the parts of the game.

“I have to say thank you to the PFA for this opportunity, because mentally it gets hard when you train, like myself, for five weeks on your own, day in, day out. Even if it's with your personal trainer or in the best facility in the world, it's still hard. Because we used to be around people, it's a team game and this is where you want to be. So it's a great set-up and to be fair I didn't expect it to be as good with recovery, with the football pitch, the level of the players as well, it's great. And I will definitely use this and suggest this to other players in the same situation.”