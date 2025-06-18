The 26-year-old spent time at the Stadium of Light in 2020 and has now signed a two-year deal at Carlisle United

Former Sunderland centre-back Morgan Feeney has rejoined Carlisle United on a two-year deal following his departure from Shrewsbury Town.

The 26-year-old spent a short stint on Wearside during the 2020-21 season, signing on a free transfer after leaving Everton. He made his debut in an 8–1 win over Aston Villa U21s in the EFL Trophy – scoring his first senior goal in the process – before injury curtailed his time at the Stadium of Light.

Feeney has since built a solid reputation in the lower leagues and returns to Brunton Park, having previously captained Carlisle to promotion from League Two in 2023. He was a key figure during that campaign, leading the side to a dramatic play-off final win over Stockport County at Wembley. Carlisle were relegated to the National League last season after finishing second-bottom of League Two. Feeney’s return is viewed as a significant step in their rebuild under head coach Mark Hughes.

“Bringing Morgan back is a move we’re extremely pleased with,” Hughes said. “He embodies all the characteristics you look for in a player – professionalism, drive, quality on the pitch, and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed. Morgan’s familiarity with the club, its culture, and the expectations placed on players to perform will be invaluable as we continue to build for the season ahead.”

The defender originally joined the Cumbrians in 2021 and made more than 100 appearances before leaving for Shrewsbury last summer. He will officially return to Brunton Park on July 1 once his contract expires.

Carlisle’s Head of Football Operations Marc Tierney added: "We're thrilled to welcome back a proven leader and winner to Brunton Park in Morgan Feeney. Morgan truly embodies our ethos and our ambitions for the future. His return marks an exciting step forward as we continue building a team that reflects our values and vision."

