Dwight Yorke has delivered his verdict on Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris

Former Sunderland star Dwight Yorke has heaped praise on head coach Regis Le Bris for the job that he has done on Wearside since his arrival in the English game.

The 53-year-old is currently head coach of his native Trinidad and Tobago, but speaking exclusively to The Echo, courtesy of Escapist Magazine, took the time to laud Le Bris for the manner in which he guided the Black Cats to the Premier League last term, as well as highlighting the impressive start that his old club have made to the current campaign.

For his part, Yorke is hoping to lead Trinidad and Tobago to next summer’s World Cup in North America, with everything riding on their final two qualification matches against Jamaica and Bermuda.

What has Dwight Yorke said about Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris?

When asked about Le Bris, Yorke said: “Well, to be fair, I didn't know much of him. I kept one eye on it and of course, with the Championship in terms of what he's done there, getting them promoted, you’ve always got to applaud a manager who's taken the club from the Championship to the Premier League. You're always going to give him a lot of credit and he deserves all the accolades that he's received at this point.

“Can he now then produce the same at the Premier League level? He's done a terrific job. There's no two ways about that. Again, from the home stats [Sunderland have taken 10 points at the Stadium of Light so far this season], it suggests that he's getting the best out of the players, and as a manager, that is exactly what you need. Being a manager myself, that's exactly what you get in response from the players. And so, I've been hugely impressed with his approach and how he gets things done.”

What else has Dwight Yorke said about Sunderland’s start to the Premier League season?

Yorke added: “I would say that I am a bit surprised [by Sunderland’s impressive start]. Often enough the teams that come up want to always get a good start but can tend to struggle. I didn't expect Sunderland to have such a good start.

“But I'm very pleased, and that's the beauty of the Premier League. You never know, you could never write anything off and there is always a success story and certainly I would say five to six games into the Premier League, the success story was Sunderland. So very good that they got a platform to then build from because often enough, if you get off to a really bad start, when you just get promoted to the Premier League, you then struggle, then it's an uphill struggle. The start allowed them to then build from there and I think hopefully they will be able to, and the most important thing, it will give them a chance to fight to stay in the Premier League because that's exactly what they will need to do to survive.”

